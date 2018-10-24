All-new Hyundai Nexo achieves five-star rating in Euro NCAP testing

Hyundai Motor has received the maximum five-star overall rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the independent vehicle assessment organisation, for the All-New NEXO. Hyundai’s second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle demonstrated its high active and passive safety in all four Euro NCAP rating categories. The top-level performance, achieved through extensive safety equipment and high chassis rigidity, demonstrates how NEXO protects its passengers and other road users. It is the first fuel cell electric vehicle to be awarded the maximum five-star overall rating by Euro NCAP.

“The five-star rating of NEXO in the Euro NCAP assessment is further evidence of our industry-leading position in the field of future mobility,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product, Hyundai Motor Europe HQ. “We are not only a pioneer in bringing future mobility onto the streets, but our cars are also among the safest. The Euro NCAP rating confirms our commitment to provide customers and other road users with the highest level of safety and innovative mobility solutions.”

Hyundai SmartSense: Latest active safety technologies

To comply with the highest European safety standards, the All-New NEXO features the latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance technologies. They help to significantly lower the risk of collisions and increase comfort on board the NEXO.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection was rigorously tested in the Euro NCAP. This system is one of the many advanced active safety features, alerting drivers to emergency situations and braking automatically if required. Using front radar and camera sensors, FCA operates in three stages. Warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger level, and applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimise damage when a collision is unavoidable.

The Lane Keeping Assist system also received a top-rating in the Euro NCAP testing. It is enhanced by the standard-fit Lane Following Assist, which keeps the car in the middle of the lane and alerts the driver in case of any unsafe movements at a speed from 0 to 150 km/h.

In recent years Hyundai cars have regularly received the top Euro NCAP safety rating. Among others, Hyundai’s i30, Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and IONIQ all received the maximum five-star rating in the assessment programme. The continuous top rating underlines Hyundai’s engineering credibility in terms of safety and reliability.

The All-New NEXO is on sale now in Europe, with specific launch timings varying by market.

SOURCE: Hyundai