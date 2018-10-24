All-new Ford Territory UK unveiled with Chinese name of “Ling Jie”

Ford announced that its all-new midsize SUV Territory tailored for Chinese consumers was officially named as Ling Jie in Chinese. Qiu Tiangao, the Chairman of JMCG and JMC, Thomas Fann, the President of JMC, Xiong Chunying, the first Executive Vice President of JMC, Jin Wenhui, the Executive President of JMC, Tim Slatter, the Vice President of JMC, Liu Rangpo, the Assistant President of JMC, etc. attended the press conference.

Expanding Midsize SUV Segment

Midsize SUV occupies the biggest segment in overall SUV market. Under the big background of consumption upgrade, with customers’ pursuit for better brand and quality within reasonable price range, Ford found where the opportunity is.

All-new Ford Territory is a testament to Ford’s “in China, for China” commitment. Territory was jointly developed by Ford and JMC, through fully leveraging Ford local partner’s resource, knowledge and understanding of Chinese consumers, and utilizing Ford’s expertise in designing, engineering, testing and manufacturing. Territory is getting into the midsize SUV segment with the global brand, spacious interior and abundant features.

Ford SUV Family DNA

In front, Territory proudly wears the signature Ford mesh grille and the iconic Ford oval, flanked by LED lights. The accents on the grille work with a contemporary Ford color palette to help Territory make a powerful first impression … with contrast, depth and richness that sets it apart from other SUV’s in this segment.

The interior shows quality, with modern design, trim panels made by various material, soft trim and hand-made stitching. The 2716mm wheelbase brings spacious rear room. LED lamp, panoramic roof and seat heating function will bring more comfortable experience to consumers.

Active Safety Protection for Family

All-new Ford Territory is equipped with the Co-Pilot360™ suite of driver assistance technologies, including ACC, FCW, BLIS ®, AEB, APA and 360° visual system, etc.

These active safety functions can not only bring convenient experience for consumers during commuting and family trips, but also make drivers have the confidence to protect the whole family.

Intelligent Voice Identification System that can “Talk” to You

Thanks to the industry-leading voice solutions of Iflytek, Territory can understand every sentence you said, even most mandarin with local accents. Besides voice control, consumers also can control the intelligent information entertainment system by the buttons or knobs on the steering wheel, or the 10.1 inch touch screen on the central console. FordPass Connect also appears in all-new Ford Territory, which can make the vehicle a 4G LTE wireless hotspot. Consumers can still unlock or start the vehicle remotely, or turn on AC in advance through FordPass Connect App in mobile phones.

Ford Global Quality Comfortable Driving Experience

All-new Ford Territory was jointly developed by Ford and JMC, and has been tested by Ford Nanjing Testing as well as Ford’s Australian test facilities according to Ford global standards. The accurately tuned Power train and suspension system can deliver excellent handling and performance. This fully shows Ford engineering DNA, which reaches the class-leading handling performance.

As for Power train, all-new Ford Territory carries EcoBoost145 ® 1.5T direct-injection turbo engine with Miller cycle, which provides higher heat efficiency. The engine can output the maximum torque at the 1500 RPM. CVT transmission can provide smooth and sufficient power for city commuting, but with good fuel economy. All-new Ford Territory also has 48V mild hybrid model, and there will be more new energy versions for option in the future.

Ford sent about 270 vehicles to such locations with extreme conditions as Heihe, Hainan, Turpan and Golmud for test and the accumulated test mileage is over 6.8 million KM, so as to ensure that Territory can still have high-quality performance that meet the strict Ford standards even in extreme conditions.

All-new Ford Territory is the next step, and another milestone, in Ford’s bold plan to launch more than 50 new vehicles by 2025 in China, including 15 new electrified vehicles.

SOURCE: JIANGLING MOTORS CORPORATION,LTD