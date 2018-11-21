All-new Ford Focus Active Crossover blends SUV versatility and class-leading Focus driving experience

The all-new Ford Focus Active crossover introduces SUV-inspired versatility to the confidence-inspiring, intuitive, and rewarding all-new Focus driving experience.

Available in spacious five-door hatchback and wagon body styles with rugged exterior styling, the Focus Active features raised ride-height and a bespoke chassis configuration to retain class-leading Focus driving dynamics while delivering enhanced rough-road ability and a higher driving position for more confident urban and highway driving.

The active lifestyles of Europe’s growing numbers of SUV and crossover customers are further supported by the addition of bespoke Slippery and Trail modes to the Focus Active’s Selectable Drive Modes, and standard roof rails to help carry bicycles or sports equipment.

Sophisticated powertrain options* include Ford’s powerful and fuel efficient 1.0-litre EcoBoost and 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engines delivering up to 182 PS, and Ford’s 1.5-litre EcoBlue and 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines delivering up to 150 PS – combined with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Advanced driver assistance features first introduced with the all-new Focus earlier this year include more advanced versions of Ford’s Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Lighting System, and Active Park Assist technologies.

“Ford SUV sales grew more than 19 per cent in October year over year, and SUVs now account for more than one in five Ford vehicles sold in Europe. Our Active family of crossover models offers a further compelling SUV-style option for customers,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service. Ford of Europe. “The all-new Focus Active does more than just look the part – its bespoke chassis and new Selectable Drive Mode options deliver genuine rough-road capability for families who want to explore off the beaten track.”

The all-new Focus Active is the third in Ford’s new family of Active crossover models, following the introduction of the all-new Fiesta Active and new KA+ Active models earlier this year.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company