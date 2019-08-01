All-new Ford 7.3-liter V8 set to drive best-in-class gas power and torque for heavy-duty pickups

All-new 7.3-liter engine in Super Duty pickup cranks out best-in-class gas V8 output of 430 horsepower and best-in-class gas torque of 475 ft.-lb.

The 7.3-liter engine is paired with the all-new 10-speed heavy-duty TorqShift ® transmission on Super Duty pickups and is designed for robust power, long-term durability and ease of service that truck owners demand in both personal and business applications

Windsor-built engine will be an option on 2020 F-Series Super Duty pickup, standard on F-550, F-600, F-650 and F-750 Medium Duty trucks and E-Series, as well as F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis

Ford F-Series, America’s best-selling truck for 42 years, is once again raising the bar for capability with its all-new 7.3-liter V8 gasoline engine. The 7.3-liter engine in Super Duty pickup cranks out best-in-class gas V8 output of 430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and best-in-class torque of 475 ft.-lb. at 4,000 rpm.

No other competitor provides such a powerful and advanced gasoline engine in such a broad range of offerings – from Class 2 Super Duty pickups through Class 7 commercial trucks.

“The 7.3-liter is designed for maximum durability in the harshest environments given that our customers live and work in these conditions every day,” said Joel Beltramo, Ford manager for gas V8 engines. “This engine has the largest displacement in its class and is designed to provide benefits in key areas like power, durability, ease of maintenance and total operating costs.”

Based on decades of commercial engine experience, the 7.3-liter V8 delivers class-leading performance in a compact package. The 7.3-liter V8 features an overhead valve architecture that generates power low in the rev range to help get heavier loads moving sooner and with greater confidence. It also features a variable-displacement oil pump, extra-large main bearings, forged steel crankshaft for durability, and piston cooling jets to help manage temperatures under heavy load.

The all-new 7.3-liter will be available first in Super Duty F-250 and F-350 pickup models. It joins the 6.2-liter V8 gas engine in Super Duty’s lineup, along with the upgraded third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke® diesel V8. Additional power and capability numbers, including Super Duty towing and payload ratings as well as power numbers for the upgraded 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel will be announced later this year.

A dyno-certified version of the 7.3-liter V8 producing 350 horsepower at 3,900 rpm and 468 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,900 rpm will be standard on F-450 chassis cab, F-550, the new F-600, F-650 and F-750 Medium Duty trucks, and F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis models. The upgraded E-Series will also feature the 7.3-liter V8. An optional calibration intended to help customers reduce their fuel consumption will also be offered; more information will be made available at a later date.

The 7.3-liter engine is paired with the all-new Ford-designed and Ford-built 10-speed heavy-duty TorqShift® automatic transmission on all models except F-650 and F-750, which retain the heavy-duty 6-speed.

