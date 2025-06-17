All-new Farizon SV impresses fleet managers and leasing industry professionals on track

The born-electric Farizon SV large van has impressed more than 100 of the UK’s leading fleet professionals on the gruelling tracks of UTAC Millbrook in Bedfordshire, as the brand continues to disrupt the light commercial vehicle sector

The born-electric Farizon SV large van has impressed more than 100 of the UK’s leading fleet professionals on the gruelling tracks of UTAC Millbrook in Bedfordshire, as the brand continues to disrupt the light commercial vehicle sector.

Featuring alongside other OEMs as part of Company Car in Action, Farizon offered fleet buyers the chance to test drive L1 H1 and L2 H2 variants of the SV over two days. Having had the chance to experience the SV for the first time, Nick Falconer, Delivery Manager – Transport Services at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “My first impressions of driving the Farizon SV are great. It’s got a nice spacious cabin, great visibility, is comfortable and has a nice clean design inside. A lot of drivers just want to move from a conventional vehicle to something a bit different, and the Farizon enables this.”

These feelings were echoed by Muiris O’Connell, Chief Financial Officer at Sovereign Partners, who said: “I’m interested in electrifying my fleet and the SV was much better than I expected – I came away pleasantly surprised.” Martyn Escritt, General Manager at Essex Motor Factors, added: “The SV drove like a good family SUV, and it looks to have plenty of pallet space.”

An L1 H1 took centre stage in this year’s ‘Vans in Action’ area, which showcased the leading LCVs on the market, while a flagship L3 H3 derivative was also on display at the event, serving as a barista bar throughout the two days of the show. The Farizon SV’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology – fitted as standard across the range – powered the coffee machine, grinder and even a full-size refrigerator, thanks to three 240v / 3.3kW three-pin domestic sockets in the load area.

Further positioning Farizon as a rising star in the sector, Kate McLaren, Head of Marketing and Sales Operations at Jameel Motors Farizon Auto UK, took part in a panel discussion alongside other fleet professionals. During this, McLaren announced plans for the flagship Farizon sales and aftersales dealership in London – opening later this year – and emphasised the company’s commitment to instilling confidence in fleet and retail buyers through its partnerships with The AA and DHL.

“Being a start-up, we’re able to think about the whole vehicle in its first-, second- and third- use; the fleet buyer and the retail customer too. We’re building out our dealer network, we’re working in partnership with dealers, fleets and leasing companies. The big thing for us and our dealer network, ultimately, is training, and having that deep understanding of electrification and commercial vehicles.”

Now available to order, Farizon SV prices start at £40,000 (plus VAT, VED, first registration fee and delivery/on the road costs), with the Government’s £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant (PiVG) included.

As standard, the SV features a host of advanced innovations, including a unique b-pillarless design, cell-to-pack battery packaging, and a payload monitoring system. Every SV driver will benefit from numerous comfort and convenience features, such as 360-degree surround view, radar-guided cruise control and heated- and ventilated-seats, not to mention a heated multifunction steering wheel, heated windscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and a comprehensive suite of ADAS safety systems.

The SV boasts exceptional load-carrying capabilities, with up to 13 m3 of capacity and a payload of up to 1,350 kg. With three battery choices (67kWh, 82kWh or 106kWh) across the range of five body configurations (L1 H1 to L3 H3), the SV can travel up to 247 miles on a single charge (WLTP combined).

