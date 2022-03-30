All-new, electric Toyota bZ4X ready for European sales launch

bZ4X, the first model in Toyota’s bZ (Beyond Zero) battery electric vehicle range, is ready for pan-European market launch

The bZ4X, Toyota’s all-new, electric SUV is ready for its market introduction across Europe.

Built on a dedicated new platform for battery electric vehicles, using the eTNGA philosophy, it is the first in a series of new bZ (Beyond Zero) models. Offering sharp design, spacious packaging and authentic SUV performance. It also marks the debut of a new all-wheel drive system that uses individual electric motors on the front and rear axles to give outstanding capabilities.

Thanks to efficient motors and energy management, the official, homologated WLTP* figures show the front-wheel drive model achieving up to 516 km on a fully charged battery, with an efficiency rating of 14.3 kWh/100 km or 7.0 km/kWh. For the all-wheel drive bZ4X, the official range is up to 470 km with 15.8 kWh/100 km or 6.3 km/kWh efficiency**.

This level of performance is made possible by the bZ4X’s 71.4 kWh battery, developed with the benefit of a quarter of a century of Toyota electrified vehicle technology expertise. The quality of the battery is supported by an optional extended care programme for owners that guarantees battery capacity of 70% after 10 years or 1,000,000 km driven.

Customer deliveries in the first markets are expected from summer this year. A range of different purchase and contract hire offers are available, including a new, all-inclusive vehicle leasing programme that includes maintenance, the provision of a wallbox charger and access to connected services.

*Worldwide Harmonised Light Duty Vehicles Test Procedure **Homologated performance data will vary according to model specifications in individual markets

SOURCE: Toyota