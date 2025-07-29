All-new electric GLC heralds a new era for Mercedes-Benz, at IAA Mobility 2025

World premiere of the all-new GLC with EQ Technology

Mercedes‑Benz begins an exciting new era at the IAA Mobility 2025, marking the next step in its biggest ever product launch programme. The highlight of this year’s show is the world premiere of the all-new GLC with EQ Technology – and it will join the Mercedes‑Benz line-up in the “Open Space” at the Apothekenhof and in Hall B3. The all-new electric GLC is the first of a whole new series of cars with elevated Mercedes-Benz iconic design and presents a new face of the brand. Purposeful, refined and unmistakably a GLC, it embodies everything expected from the top seller in Mercedes‑Benz’s lineup. Seamlessly continuing the legacy of the GLC in its electric form, the new model is iconic, versatile, intuitive and smooth.

From Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and revolutionary drive concepts to the Intelligent Cockpit including numerous Digital Extras[1], visitors will have the opportunity to experience the latest technologies and innovations first-hand at the brand’s “Open Space” located at the Apothekenhof. Therefore, Mercedes‑Benz has gathered a range of current and future electric and electrified vehicles across all Mercedes brands. The line-up covers a broad spectrum from compact models and performance saloons to luxury SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles. Among the vehicles making their show premieres are the all-new CLA family, equipped with both electric and high-tech hybrid drives, as well as the all-electric CLA Shooting Brake – the first electric Mercedes‑Benz in the estate style. Also, Mercedes‑Benz allows a first look into the new era of its Grand Limousines with a camouflaged prototype of its all-new and all-electric VLE, which will hit the roads in 2026. Just around the corner, at the brand space Studio Odeonsplatz by Mercedes‑Benz, visitors can also discover an exclusive selection of materials, colours and finishes offered by the MANUFAKTUR individualisation and customisation programme.

The IAA Mobility’s “Open Space” concept is designed to offer automotive enthusiasts as well as locals and visitors to Munich a platform to meet and talk about current and future mobility. To this end, Mercedes‑Benz has planned an exciting programme of events to take place at the Mercedes‑Benz Pavilion throughout the show from 9-14 September.

Once again, the “IAA Experience” will be forging a link between the city and the exhibition centre and offer people the chance to experience future mobility first-hand. A fleet of 30 electric and electrified models is available for passenger rides, departing from the Mercedes-Benz Pavilion on Apothekenhof.

Here, visitors can experience the brand’s MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO system with point-to-point automated driving functions during co-drives in a specially prepared CLA. In addition, visitors will have the chance to take a seat on the driver’s seat of an all-electric EQS or S‑Class equipped with DRIVE PILOT – the world’s fastest system for conditionally automated driving. Supporting speeds of up to 95 km/h in Germany, experts from Mercedes‑Benz will join the demo drive for support and to answer questions about these state-of-the-art automated driving systems.

At the “Summit” in Munich’s exhibition centre Messe München, Mercedes-Benz will host an innovation forum on pioneering technologies at its booth in Hall B3. Here, trade visitors will be able to take a closer look at the all-electric variants of the GLC and CLA Shooting Brake, as well as the CONCEPT AMG GT XX – a stunning high performance, technology-packed new car. This showcar offers an insight into the first series-production model based on the high-performance AMG Electric Architecture (AMG.EA). Mercedes‑Benz experts will be on-hand to offer deep dives into the latest forward-thinking technologies.

To accommodate the extremely high level of interest in the premiere of the all-new electric GLC, Mercedes‑Benz is bringing back its hugely popular livestream service on media.mercedes-benz.com for those who can’t be there on the day. This will enable those unable to attend the pre night on 7 September in person to follow and report on this important event as it happens.

[1] To use the Digital Extras, you must create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Service Terms in their applicable versions. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the limited term expires, the Digital Extras can be extended for a fee, provided they are still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz