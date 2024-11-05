All-new Dzire set to revolutionise the sedan segment; pre-bookings now open

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, today commenced bookings for its highly anticipated 4th Generation Dzire

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, today commenced bookings for its highly anticipated 4th Generation Dzire. India’s highest-selling compact sedan*, the All-New Dzire is set to revolutionise the segment with its progressive design, segment first features and unparalleled value proposition.

Building on the remarkable legacy of the Dzire brand, this new generation model represents a significant leap forward in Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to offer exceptional vehicles to the Indian market.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Dzire’s extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India’s favourite sedan, winning the trust of over 27 Lakh customers. With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that’s not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations. Its modern design philosophy, superior comfort and cuttingedge technology represent the perfect synthesis of what customers love about Dzire and what they aspire for in a modern sedan. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience.”

Customers can pre-book the All-New Dzire at any ARENA showroom or by logging on to www.marutisuzuki.com/dzire with an initial payment of ₹ 11 000.

