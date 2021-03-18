All-new Dacia Spring: the electric revolution, exclusively for everyone

Agile, robust, spacious, with an all-electric engine and a range of 230 km WLTP (305 km WLTP city), Dacia Spring ushers in a new era, one where electric mobility is accessible to all. It is the most affordable electric vehicle on the European market.

To celebrate this revolution, it was only natural for DACIA to lock in the first day of spring for the opening of pre-orders, available online from March 20, 2021, but also:

To take to the road with a group of street artists to spread the word that #SpringIsComing

To kick off a fun and colourful ad campaign unveiling electric mobility for all.

Exclusively for everyone

Because it is possible to be both fun and essential, Dacia and Publicis Conseil have devised a colourful ad campaign that reminds everyone about the brand’s philosophy of making taking the essence of cars and making it accessible to all.

Filmed in Madrid by James F. Coton on Noëm’s cover of “Mad World,” the ad shows two parallel worlds, side by side, one not judging the other: one ultra-exclusive, and the other inclusive with Dacia.

The slogan: “ALL-NEW DACIA SPRING. All-electric. Exclusively for all (Exclusively inclusive)” because certain things should be universal accessible, that includes electric cars.

The ad campaign is once again a rule breaker and helps position Dacia as the brand to shake up automotive. As the brand that, quite simply, gives the essentials.

The advertising video will be available on Dacia media website on March 20.

#SpringIsComing. The electric revolution is on its way!

Dacia is also heading off on a tour of several major European cities to take back the asphalt, as part of a #SpringIsComing event co-organized with PR experts Hopscotch. As all great change comes from the streets, Dacia has teamed up with socially minded street artists to give mobility a blast of liberating air. All-electric mobility that is finally available to all, thanks to Dacia Spring.

Dacia will unveil the original works of five inspiring street artists who have decorated the streets of Paris, Madrid, Milan, and Bucharest.

This March 20, the general public will be able to connect to Dacia’s social networks to check out the inspiring works by the talented artists, all known for their commitment to promoting art that is free of all constraints: William Roden (Paris), Media ODV (Madrid), Nicola Canarecci (Milan) and Sweet Damage Crew (Bucarest).

Over the following weeks, residents of Paris, Madrid, and Berlin can scour the pavement for one of the 150 ‘clean tags’ peppered throughout their home cities. Each tag will shed light on one of the main features of the All-New Dacia Spring. By scanning the QR code straight off the pavement, pedestrians will access a full overview of the most affordable electric vehicle in Europe, and for the extra keen, they can even place a Dacia Spring pre-order.

SOURCE: Groupe Renault