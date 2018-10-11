All-new Dacia Duster wins Value Car Of The Year at the Sun Motor Awards 2018

The All-New Dacia Duster has won Value Car of the Year at the first ever Sun Motor Awards. Proving the popularity of the model, the Duster was voted for not just by a panel of journalists but also by the public in an online vote and praised for its build quality, off-road capabilities and affordability.

“We did the maths — you can have a Dacia Duster for the same price as your daily coffee. The fact Sun readers can own a new family car for less than £10,000 in today’s world is downright amazing. Using well proven Renault parts, build quality is high, and its spec-sheet far exceeds its price tag. Surprisingly good off road, too. Without doubt the best car ten grand can buy”: commented Nick Francis, Motoring Editor, The Sun on Sunday.

Taking place for the first time, The Motor Awards, organised by the publishers of The Sun, The Times, The Sunday Times and talkSPORT, gave the chance for the readers and listeners to vote for their favourite new cars alongside experts in the motoring industry.

Speaking on the latest award win for Dacia, Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Dacia UK, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to celebrate another award win for All-New Duster, particularly as this was voted for by the public as well as industry experts. It’s brilliant to see the All-New Duster recognised for its affordability combined with top-notch quality, which means amazing value for money for our customers.”

All-New Duster went on sale in the UK earlier this year, starting at £9,995, with a host of improvements over the previous model. Available in four trim levels, Access, Essential, Comfort and top-of-the-range Prestige, every single body panel on the car is new, with a fully revised interior for better quality and comfort as well as featuring many new technologies and safety features never before available on the Dacia range.

To find out more about the All-New Dacia Duster please visit dacia.co.uk.

SOURCE: Dacia