All-new Bronco Sport lifestyle accessory bundles enhance the adventure right from the dealer

Adventure-ready to its core, the all-new Bronco Sport small SUV is designed with an understanding of what off-road vehicle owners demand from their vehicles. Whether to the top of the ski hill, the bank of the river or the deep-woods campsite, Bronco Sport has the chops to get them there – and their adventure gear as well.

Equipped with customers’ choice of any of five dealer-installed accessory bundles, Bronco Sport can easily transport kayaks, bikes, skis and more. It can also be outfitted to support rooftop camping.

“Every adventure is unique, just as every Bronco Sport owner is unique, and with these accessory bundles it’s easier than ever to make sure your vehicle fits your lifestyle,” said Jovina Young, Bronco Sport marketing manager. “Before it even leaves the showroom, your Bronco Sport is a true reflection of you.”

All five Bronco Sport dealer-installed accessory bundles feature gear-specific equipment from Yakima™, available at the time of order and rolled into vehicle financing. Bundle details are:

Bike

Yakima hitch-mounted bike rack (tilt, two-bike)

Roof rail crossbars

Yakima roof rack-mounted basket (medium, with net)

Ford all-weather floor mats

Water

Yakima kayak carrier with locks

Yakima awning

Roof rail crossbars

Ford all-weather floor mats

Snow

Yakima hitch-mounted ski/snowsport rack

Roof rail crossbars

Ford all-weather floor mats

Camping

Yakima Skyrise ™ HD two-person rooftop tent

HD two-person rooftop tent Yakima awning

Roof rail crossbars

Ford all-weather floor mats

Cargo

Yakima 16-cubic-foot roof-mounted cargo box

Roof rail crossbars

Ford all-weather floor mats

Bronco Sport customers also can build their own accessory bundles. Yakima gear represents only a portion of the catalog of more than 100 vehicle accessories Bronco Sport buyers can browse.

SOURCE: Ford