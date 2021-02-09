All-new Bronco Sport lifestyle accessory bundles enhance the adventure right from the dealer

Adventure-ready to its core, the all-new Bronco Sport small SUV is designed with an understanding of what off-road vehicle owners demand from their vehicles. Whether to the top of the ski hill, the bank of the river or the deep-woods campsite, Bronco Sport has the chops to get them there – and their adventure gear as well.
Equipped with customers’ choice of any of five dealer-installed accessory bundles, Bronco Sport can easily transport kayaks, bikes, skis and more. It can also be outfitted to support rooftop camping.
“Every adventure is unique, just as every Bronco Sport owner is unique, and with these accessory bundles it’s easier than ever to make sure your vehicle fits your lifestyle,” said Jovina Young, Bronco Sport marketing manager. “Before it even leaves the showroom, your Bronco Sport is a true reflection of you.”
All five Bronco Sport dealer-installed accessory bundles feature gear-specific equipment from Yakima™, available at the time of order and rolled into vehicle financing. Bundle details are:
Bike
- Yakima hitch-mounted bike rack (tilt, two-bike)
- Roof rail crossbars
- Yakima roof rack-mounted basket (medium, with net)
- Ford all-weather floor mats
Water
- Yakima kayak carrier with locks
- Yakima awning
- Roof rail crossbars
- Ford all-weather floor mats
Snow
- Yakima hitch-mounted ski/snowsport rack
- Roof rail crossbars
- Ford all-weather floor mats
Camping
- Yakima Skyrise™ HD two-person rooftop tent
- Yakima awning
- Roof rail crossbars
- Ford all-weather floor mats
Cargo
- Yakima 16-cubic-foot roof-mounted cargo box
- Roof rail crossbars
- Ford all-weather floor mats
Bronco Sport customers also can build their own accessory bundles. Yakima gear represents only a portion of the catalog of more than 100 vehicle accessories Bronco Sport buyers can browse.
SOURCE: Ford