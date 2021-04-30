All-new Bronco Sport earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the highest possible rating issued by the independent, non-profit group

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the highest possible rating issued by the independent, non-profit group.

Bronco Sport scored a rating of good in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests, the top rating in each category. The six IIHS crashworthiness tests include driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints.

“As the Bronco of small SUVs, Bronco Sport was engineered to help our customers get out and adventure, both on- and off-road, and to do so safely,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product platform and operations officer. “This IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating validates that commitment.”

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+, vehicles must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Ratings of good or acceptable for headlights must be standard on all models, regardless of trim level.

The IIHS award is the latest of many honors and accolades earned by the all-new Bronco Sport, including Popular Science’s Best of What’s New 2020 and Esquire magazine’s Best Compact/Midsize SUV.

SOURCE: Ford