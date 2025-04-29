All-new Ami opens up its order book and adds a new Buggy version to its range

Citroën unveils the new Ami Buggy, an electric baroudeur with the style of an outdoor adventurer, open to the outside world and offering a playful driving experience that lets you enjoy your leisure time in a different way

Revealed at the Paris Motor Show and sporting an all-new design that makes it more likeable and mature, All-New Citroën Ami will be available to order from 6 May. Agile, with an electric range of 75km and rechargeable in 4 hours from a standard socket, New Citroën Ami retains the recipes that have made it a success for 5 years now: simple, affordable, accessible with or without a licence, from 14 to 99 years old! Redesigned to be more expressive and featuring the new Night Sepia colour, launched at the end of last year, New Citroën Ami can be customised with 3 new colour packs: Spicy, Icy and Minty, so that everyone can choose the Ami that suits their image.

The range has been expanded with the arrival of the all-new Ami Buggy, inspired by the Ami Buggy vision concept. Previously restricted to limited editions, it is now possible for everyone to enjoy their travels in an adventurous spirit aboard a vehicle full of character and open to the outside world. With its mischievous, adventurous look, it’s an invitation to fun, playful, leisure-oriented mobility. And for even more character, Ami Buggy is available in the ultimate acid-tinted version: Palmeira.

An expanded range for the leader in electric micromobility

When it was launched 5 years ago, Ami aroused astonishment and curiosity before becoming a veritable social phenomenon. Now sold in 18 markets and with 75,000 units already sold, it has had a lasting impact on the urban, suburban and rural landscape. It is now the leader in electric micromobility in Europe. Affordable and innovative, Ami is a safer and more comfortable alternative to other forms of micro-mobility, such as 2-wheelers or scooters, and more available than public transport in certain areas. Mostly sold online, it also offers ease of use with a very simple customer journey, available for cash purchase or ultra-competitive rental.

Ami has reinvented the world of quadricycles by making accessible a solution for gentle, electric mobility, taking the form of a quirky object with innovative architecture, where symmetry plays an essential role in its design. It offers an easy solution that didn’t exist before: agile, measuring just 2.41m and with a turning circle of just 7.20m, it can be used in some countries from the age of 14, without a driving licence, it’s safe, protected from the elements, can accommodate 2 people, easy to handle and does not exceed 45 km/h, has a range of 75 km that is largely compatible with everyday needs, and can be recharged in 4 hours using a standard 220V socket.

Ami has changed the lives of many households, bringing freedom and independence thanks to its many qualities. Since its launch, the Ami range and solutions have continued to expand, bringing greater independence to as many people as possible:

An Ami for everyday use

The Cargo kit specially developed for professionals looking for load capacity while keeping second place when they need it

Ami for All, designed to give people with reduced mobility greater independence

And now Ami Buggy has joined the range with a trendy, leisure-oriented version

A whole new design for a whole new state of mind.

Identical in size to the previous generation, the all-new Ami has a new front and rear fascia and a stronger personality. As mischievous as ever, it has gained in confidence and maturity

Its headlamps are now raised at the base of the windscreen and encircled by black decoration, giving it a more expressive look and a new balance to the front end. These two lights are linked by a new capsule shape, housing the brand’s new logo in a shade of Rouge André. This new capsule, embossed in the mould, takes the form of a broad smile, reinforcing Ami’s jovial and benevolent side. The lower part loses its roundness in favour of sharper edges and more vertical surfaces, creating bumpers on the sides. In front of the wheels, they form cubes reminiscent of Lego pieces. These elements reinforce the perception of the width of an Ami better placed on the road, and contribute to the playful character of Ami. They act as protective bumpers at the 4 corners of Ami.

These developments at the front are mirrored at the rear. Symmetry is a fundamental element of the Ami, which was designed from the outset to keep costs down by reducing investment. The doors, front and rear fascias, wings, windscreen pillars and rear windscreens are all made from the same moulds, making a major contribution to the car’s originality.

The sides of the car also feature moulded grooves in the front right and rear left wings, a nod to the illustrious 2CV born in 1948, with which it shares the same philosophy of simplicity and ease of use, accessible to as many people as possible!

New colour pack for new Ami

Ami offers a number of customisation and adaptation options, so you can create your own Ami to suit your temperament. The Ami range includes 3 colour packs in red, white and green: Ami Spicy, Ami Icy and Ami Minty. These colour packs, which can be ordered online or through the network, are delivered directly to your home at the same time as the vehicle and can be fitted yourself. Whatever the colour, they contain elements to enhance comfort, exterior design and infotainment:

In terms of exterior design, the colour packs include: 4 coloured wheel trims, 1 set of stickers to be affixed to the door sill capsule and the rear quarter window. It should be noted that the notion of closed shapes mentioned on the front is also reflected in a number of graphic signatures found on the side of the Ami. This is the case, for example, on the wheel trims, which feature a checkerboard pattern of squares with round corners, or on the sticker on the rear quarter panel. These shapes are very contemporary and can be found in many artistic and new technology worlds. Ami’s appeal to the younger generation.

In terms of comfort, these colour packs include: 3 coloured storage boxes for installation on the , 1 coloured bag hook for installation on the passenger side, 1 set of 2 coloured floor mats, 1 set of 2 coloured door nets, 1 central partition net.

The entertainment package includes: 1 smartphone holder, My Connect Box, which uses the My Citroën application to obtain information about the vehicle (charge level, mileage, charging time, on-board documentation, etc.), and the My Ami play application, which centralises functions such as navigation, radio, music applications and the telephone function. This application is controlled by a button on the steering wheel called Citroën switch.

A new Ami Buggy in the range

Ami Buggy differs from Ami in that it is more intrepid and adventurous, targeting the leisure market.

With no doors and no roof, you can enjoy your leisure time as close to nature as possible, with a pleasant feeling of freedom. The doors are replaced by black metal hoops mounted on hinges, accentuating the feeling of being in contact with the outside world. However, for use whatever the weather or the season, zipped door covers are available as an accessory to insulate occupants from the elements. These can be rolled up and stored easily when not in use. The sunroof is protected by a soft top, which is also very easy to handle, so you can drive your Buggy with your hair blowing in the wind.

For added character, the Ami Buggy has a black spoiler at the rear, adding a sporty touch. The 14″ steel wheels have a gold finish and are complemented by a black wheel centre adorned with a chevron. The logo, meanwhile, has been given a new yellow hue.

Ami Buggy is also available in a fresh, tangy version, Ami Buggy Palmeira, which comes in an invigorating yellow pack. The interior equipment includes 3 coloured storage boxes, 1 coloured bag hook, 1 set of 2 coloured floor mats, 1 set of 2 coloured door nets, 1 central partition net, 1 smartphone holder, 1 My Connect Box including My Ami Play for connecting your smartphone to the vehicle. On the outside, 1 set of stickers for the rear quarter window and another for the wheel arches.

This colour pack is completed by Andy, the little robot! A real mascot, he’s the perfect embodiment of the Ami Buggy spirit. This figurine will be right at home on the dashboard and will accompany you on all your journeys, bobbing his head to the rhythm of the roads you take.

Ami Cargo: A clever modular kit for professionals

The cargo kit is the ideal solution for accompanying professionals in their business or for last-mile deliveries, for example. Available after-sales, this accessory allows easy conversion between an optimised load space and the possibility of freeing up the seat to accommodate a passenger, thus meeting a wide range of needs in terms of mobility and uses on the part of professionals.

This kit is very easy to deploy. The first part, made up of 2 sections, vertically isolates the driver and passenger areas. The second part, made up of 4 sections, unfolds from the passenger seat to the footwell, providing a practical loading surface and protecting the seat. The cargo kit allows you to load up to 200 litres of parcels or miscellaneous items under the storage net, and up to 340 litres overall in the vehicle. Once folded, the kit can be stowed in a dedicated bag behind the seat, so you can once again enjoy 2 seats.

Ami for All: giving mobility back to people with disabilities

Developed with PIMAS, a specialist in vehicle conversions for people with reduced mobility, Ami for All aims to give back independence, autonomy and freedom to those who have lost them.

Its compact size makes it agile and easy to handle and park. Its small footprint makes it easy to move around and handle a wheelchair in the vicinity. Its high door makes it easy to get on and off.

The adaptation consists of modifying the hinge of the driver’s door to accentuate the opening angle and allow the wheelchair user to position himself parallel to the sill of the passenger compartment. Then, a removable and retractable shelf combined with a strap at the top of the door’s interior frame allows customers to sit in the driver’s seat from their wheelchair. Once on board, all that’s left to do is remove the wheelchair’s wheels, which can be stored in the footwell and secured using a specially designed strap. The folded wheelchair can be placed on the passenger seat and secured with an additional safety belt. If the user is accompanied, a storage solution can also be provided by adding an optional luggage rack, freeing up space on board.

Once on board, the driver has a ball on the steering wheel for easy access. In addition to the pedals, an intuitive mechanical lever has been added for manual control of the accelerator and brake. The pedals remain operational at all times.

Availability and prices

Still as affordable as they have been for the last 3 years, Ami and Ami Buggy will be available to order from 6 May France and Europe. The Ami will be available from €7,990, with the Ami colour pack priced at €8,390. Ami Buggy will be available from €9,590 and Ami Buggy Palmeira from €9,990

*Only available in France and on the closed version of AMI.

SOURCE: Stellantis