All-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV unveiled at New York International Auto Show with targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles

Ram 1500 REV to provide customers the industry’s best combination of range, towing, payload and charge time

The all-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV – the first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck from Ram Truck – makes its world debut today at the New York International Auto Show. The entire Ram lineup will provide customers with electrified solutions that deliver disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology in the years to come.

“The all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on our continued journey to offer the industry’s best electrified solutions and further fortifies our award-winning lineup,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment. Our all-new Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most including range, towing, payload and charge time.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will offer customers two all-electric options including a standard 168 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229 kilowatt-hour large battery pack with a targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles. Both can add up to 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW offering customers quick and convenient charging solutions.

Vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging affords the Ram 1500 REV the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid. With Ram’s mission to make lives easier, the truck can also send power to a home during a storm, run the tailgate party or provide power at the camp or jobsite. An on-board power panel in the bed can provide up to 7.2 kW while an available on-board power panel in the frunk provides up to 3.6 kW.

Other targeted performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 654 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of torque, up to 24 inches of water fording, up to 14,000 pounds towing and a maximum payload capacity of 2,700 pounds.

Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want and need, meeting real-world demands. Today, Ram offers the most fuel-efficient 4x4s and the quickest, fastest and most powerful pickup truck straight from the factory.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is available in five trims including Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited and, introducing an all-new trim, Tungsten.

Ram 1500 REV is part of Ram’s significant contribution to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. As part of Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software to delivery battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) that meet customer demands.

The all-new Ram 1500 REV XR with class-shattering range will follow the introduction of the all-electric Ram 1500 REV.

SOURCE: Stellantis