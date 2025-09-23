All-new 2026 Nissan LEAF named to Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems

As the model prepares to go on sale in the U.S., the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF’s propulsion system has been named a winner of the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award for 2025

As the model prepares to go on sale in the U.S., the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF’s propulsion system has been named a winner of the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award for 2025. This prestigious annual evaluation recognizes the top powertrains in the U.S. market for innovative engineering, power, torque and efficiency.

A bold third generation reimagining of the world’s first mass-market EV, the all-new Nissan LEAF delivers a refined, efficient and exhilarating driving experience. The advanced 3-in-1 next-generation electric powertrain integrates the motor, inverter and reducer into a single compact unit. This design reduces weight and size, improves energy efficiency and enhances driving dynamics. The system enables the LEAF’s 214-horsepower output, up to 303-miles of range1, and 150 kW fast-charging capability2.

Starting at just $29,990 MSRP3, the latest-generation LEAF also offers the lowest starting MSRP of any new EV currently on sale in the U.S.4

“The all-new 2026 LEAF represents the best of Nissan EV innovation – intelligent, efficient and great to drive,” said Chris Reed, senior vice president, Research and Development, Nissan Americas. “We’ve delivered more range, more technology and more refinement while keeping LEAF one of most affordable EVs in the U.S. It’s testament to our commitment to making EVs accessible and rewarding for everyone.”

“The propulsion system in the new Nissan LEAF contributes greatly to the vehicle’s sporty character. Its 261 lb-ft of instant torque launches the car effortlessly and makes it a breeze to maneuver around slower freeway traffic,” said Christie Schweinsberg, manager, 2025 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems. “What’s more, even our most enthusiastic judges saw good efficiency during their test drives in Metro Detroit.”

Additional highlights of the 2026 LEAF’s battery and powertrain include:

Liquid-cooled 75-kWh lithium-ion battery with thermal management for consistent performance

Dual charging ports supporting both J1772 and North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors

Plug & Charge5 capability for seamless public charging6

This recognition marks a full-circle moment for Nissan, as the first-generation LEAF’s propulsion system was also named to the Wards 10 Best Engines list almost 15 years ago —making history as the first all-electric vehicle ever to receive the honor, helping establish the LEAF as a pioneer in the EV segment.

