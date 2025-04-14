All-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade’s New York International Auto Show debut to be livestreamed

Hyundai will livestream the reveal of the all-new 2026 Palisade SUV during its North American debut at the 2025 New York International Auto Show

Hyundai will livestream the reveal of the all-new 2026 Palisade SUV during its North American debut at the 2025 New York International Auto Show. This new-generation three-row SUV flagship builds on the momentum of the outgoing model, which enjoyed its best-ever sales year in 2024 – up 23 percent year-over-year. The new Palisade is bigger, better and goes further than its critically acclaimed predecessor — and its SUV competition.

The reveal will take place at the New York International Auto Show at 10:30 a.m. ET on April 16, during media days at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. The press conference will be livestreamed around the world. The livestream can be viewed at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Tune in to see the reveal of Hyundai’s bold new flagship SUV.

SOURCE: Hyundai