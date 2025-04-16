All-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade SUV makes “Bigger, Better, Further” debut at the New York International Auto Show

New 2026 Palisade three-row SUV delivers bold design, a premium cabin, and significantly improved capabilities

Today, Hyundai’s all-new 2026 Palisade three-row SUV made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show. This new-generation flagship builds on the momentum of the outgoing generation, which enjoyed its best-ever sales year in 2024 – up 23 percent year-over-year. The new Palisade is bigger, better and goes further than its critically acclaimed predecessor — and its SUV competition.

“The all-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade showcases commitment to customer needs. With its bold design, tech that empowers, and enhanced comfort—including a reimagined third row—we wanted to offer a vehicle that truly meets the needs of today’s drivers,” said Olabisi Boyle, SVP, product planning and mobility strategy. “The introduction of a hybrid variant, alongside our robust internal combustion engine and the adventure-ready XRT model, ensures that every driver finds their perfect fit. This strategic approach positions Hyundai to excel in any market environment, driving our continued growth in the SUV segment.”

The Palisade’s all-new exterior and interior is bold yet refined, encapsulating a more-refined platform that delivers more space for people and cargo. A newly available hybrid powertrain and the introduction of Hyundai’s first XRT PRO model means that Palisade is ready to meet the needs of more families than ever before. It’s not just Palisade’s additional space, longer driving range and rugged ability that impresses; its infotainment, convenience, and advanced safety-system upgrades mean that this new model is more capable in every dimension.

Bold, premium SUV design

The new Palisade displays a commanding, premium aura thanks to design worthy of a flagship SUV. The front presents a distinctive vertical LED daytime running light graphic and a horizontal center positioning light signature, conveying a wider stance while highlighting the bold grille, with active airflow shutters in the lower fascia. A horizontal hood line couples with a more upright A-pillar for a strong side profile. Even with this bold, upright appearance, a remarkable 0.31 Cd has been achieved, one of the lowest in the segment.

From the side, proportions are larger overall, with a shorter front overhang (-1.6 in.), longer overall length (+2.5 in.) and wheelbase (+2.7 in.), and a lengthened rear cabin to yield a substantial, premium silhouette. Large alloy wheels – up to 21 inches — generously fill the wheel openings, readily conveying the commanding, planted road presence befitting of a range-topping SUV. Bold, forward-raked D-pillars, and larger, panoramic side glass flood Palisade’s more spacious third row with light and improved visibility.

From the rear, a prominent, upper high-mounted wide stop lamp is visually balanced with a lower fascia element for ideal design harmony. The greenhouse’s more upright tumblehome and higher shoulder lines create a stronger on-road presence while enhancing interior spaciousness. The bold D-pillar form connects seamlessly with the vertical rear lamp signature and integrated roof rails.

Intuitive interior design elements

The new Palisade is larger in every key dimension: the body spans 2.5 inches longer and the wheelbase is 2.7 inches longer than the previous generation, allowing for easier passenger ingress and egress. The expanded interior employs a horizontal dashboard layout with soft-touch materials, sophisticated finishes, and a differentiated luxury ambience.

The center console is shaped to enhance seat roominess, enveloped by premium materials inspired by luxury home furnishings. The center console and armrest have not only been designed for comfort, but also to enhance ergonomic stability when reaching for vehicle controls. Palisade offers a double-door center stack with an open tray in the lower part of the console coupled with conveniently placed physical switchgear. A wireless charging pad with an integrated device-cooling fan is ideally located in the center console. The pad provides a generous 15 watts for fast device charging, making for the perfect companion to Palisade’s standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. An available Bose® 14-speaker surround audio system ties the entire premium cabin experience together, enveloping all three rows in rich, lifelike sound. In addition, a panoramic, curved digital instrument cluster and navigation system with dual 12.3-inch displays provides key information in easy view of the driver.

2026 Palisade now offers innovative Relaxation seats for front- and second-row passengers, providing generous additional degrees of recline and deployable upper-leg supports to help reduce fatigue during extended seating periods. The interior’s design and capacious dimensions invite serenity and a sense of occasion. Eight passenger seating is standard for family adventures. Available captain’s chairs include one-touch second-row tilt-and-slide functionality for effortless operation, facilitating easy third-row access. For more convenience, the third-row seats are available with power-folding, sliding, and power-reclining mechanisms, along with heating. Second-row power-adjustable seats offer heating and ventilation for extra comfort. Available second- and third-row seat articulation functions can also be controlled from the driver’s seat or cargo area for extra convenience whenever picking up passengers and their cargo. Cup holders and 100-watt-capable USB-C ports are readily accessible in each row, ensuring every occupant and every device remain juiced up for the entire journey.

Advanced technology looks out for you and your family’s safety and wellbeing at every turn

In addition to Hyundai’s SmartSense suite of active- and passive safety features, the 2026 Palisade protects families in a myriad of unique ways – while driving, or even when you’re parked. In a first for Hyundai, the built-in, two-camera Dash Cam can provide continuous recording while driving. It can also work with various vehicle sensors to automatically record nearby movement while parked. The Dash Cam can help offer increased peace of mind in a variety of other driving and parking scenarios, from panic stops to bump-and-runs. Video segments can be conveniently accessed via the head unit display or offboarded via the MicroSD card located in the glovebox.

Palisade even offers an available UV-C sterilization compartment 2 within the center console storage. An available full-display digital center rearview mirror uses a liftgate-mounted wide-angle camera to help the driver see behind the vehicle when the back window is obstructed by passengers or cargo.

An Advanced Rear Occupant Alert3 discreetly mounted beneath the headliner monitors the rear-seat area to detect the movements of children, automatically reminding drivers to check the rear seats when exiting the vehicle. If the system detects movement in the rear seats after the driver leaves and locks the vehicle, it can sound the horn and send an alert to the driver’s smartphone via Bluelink.17 The system is designed to help prevent children from being forgotten in the car, but it can also help in the event that a child accidentally locks themselves in.

The 2026 Palisade supports the latest version of Hyundai Digital Key 2.0 Premium4 which allows owners to leave their key fob at home and use a supported smartphone or smartwatch to lock, unlock, and start their vehicle. Digital keys can also be shared with family and friends for immediate access to the vehicle. Palisade also offers Wi-Fi hotspot5 capability with Alexa Built-in Voice Assistant capability. Vehicles with cellular connectivity will be able to provide a hotspot that allows others to browse the internet, stream videos or music and more – just like at home.

Speaking of connectivity, the new Palisade comes standard with wireless Over-The-Air (OTA)6 update capability. This technology ensures that the vehicle’s major controls remain up to date, also clearing the way for software additions and new features to be added remotely. After it leaves the factory, the new Palisade is only going to get smarter.

And when it comes time to stop for fuel or parking, Hyundai Pay® in-car payment technology7 makes it easy to securely pay for services using the vehicle’s touchscreen, shielding your personal data from gas-pump and public garage card skimmers alike. Palisade thinks of everything.

New, powerful, and efficient internal-combustion and hybrid powertrains

The 2026 Palisade offers two new powertrain options. The internal-combustion powertrain boasts a newly developed 3.5-liter V6 making up to 287 horsepower and up to 260 lb.-ft. of torque (both estimated). The direct-injected engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission with a two-chamber torque converter. This standard ICE powertrain is available in both two-wheel and HTRAC® four-wheel-drive configurations. This naturally-aspirated V6 is targeting a robust 5,000-pound maximum towing capacity8, giving active families the flexibility to haul a variety of weekend toys, including campers, boats, and powersports equipment.

For 2026, a hybrid option joins the Palisade powertrain portfolio for the first time. It features a 2.5-liter turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine putting out up to an estimated 258 horsepower. Two electric motors mounted in the six-speed automatic transmission’s case add up to 90 horsepower for a combined total estimated system output of up to 329 horsepower and up to 339 pound-feet of torque (both estimated). Palisade HEV’s high-efficiency powertrain is expected to achieve 30+ mpg on the highway, yielding an internally targeted range of up to 619 miles1. The hybrid powertrain also offers an estimated 4,000 lbs. of maximum towing capacity8, all of which combine for supreme driver confidence and flexibility out on the open road. Specific features have been added to the hybrid to provide a more EV-like ownership experience, including a new Stay Mode function that monitors the battery system when parked to allow for extended use of the infotainment and HVAC functions.

Whether you opt for the ICE or hybrid under the hood, Palisade is extremely quiet, with standard laminated windshield and front side glass, generous under-hood insulation, special sound-deadening carpets and powertrain tuning that delivers a smooth, linear response.

HTRAC® with Tow Mode, Terrain modes add confidence, capability

The 2026 Palisade offers Hyundai’s HTRAC® All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system with Tow Mode. It also includes an integrated, fascia-concealed OEM tow hitch on XRT PRO, Limited and Calligraphy trims – another Hyundai first. Tow Mode optimizes the powertrain’s performance parameters for confident and efficient towing, holding lower gears longer and reducing shift frequency while towing heavier loads.

For 2026, new terrain modes include Mud, Sand and Snow settings to give drivers extra confidence and capability in adverse road and weather conditions. The Palisade’s HTRAC AWD has been developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles. There are also driver-selectable HTRAC Normal, Sport and Smart modes. The Sport setting gives more agile responses by sending more available torque to the wheels for an athletic, dynamic handling feel when desired. This system has a wider range of torque distribution variability than many competitors’ models and has been tuned for a broad array of conditions including straight-line acceleration, medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts.

New safety and driver convenience technologies

Hyundai knows today’s SUV owners shouldn’t have to compromise when it comes to protecting their passengers, so the 2026 Palisade delivers a full complement of SmartSense active safety technologies — even more than the already well-regarded previous model. The new model’s generous suite of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) includes many key features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Safe Exit Assist, Forward Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse, and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 9

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) helps to avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving. If a preceding vehicle suddenly slows, or if a forward-collision risk is detected, the vehicle provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision remains, the system can assist with emergency braking. While driving, if there is a risk of collision with a cyclist ahead, or with an oncoming vehicle while turning at an intersection, FCA can help assist with emergency braking. While driving through an intersection, if there is a risk of collision with oncoming vehicles detected from the left or right, the system can assist with emergency braking. When changing lanes while driving, if there is a risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle detected in the next lane or a preceding vehicle in the next lane, FCA can assist with steering to help avoid a collision. If there is a risk of collision with a pedestrian detected in the driver’s intended path, the vehicle can assist with braking to help avoid a collision.

Blind Spot Collision Warning 10

Blind-Spot Collision Warning helps to avoid collisions with a rear-side vehicle when changing lanes. When operating the turn signal to change lanes, if there is a risk of collision detected with a rear-side vehicle, the system can provide a warning. If exiting a parallel parking spot and there is a risk of collision detected with a rear-side vehicle, the vehicle can automatically assist with emergency braking.

Safe Exit Assist 11

Safe Exit Assist can help avoid collisions with an approaching rear-side vehicle detected when an occupant is exiting the vehicle. When the occupant moves to open the door of the stopped vehicle, if an approaching vehicle from the rear side is detected, Safe Exit Assist can provide both audible and illuminated warnings to occupants. The system can also help keep the rear door closed through operation of the electronic child lock when a potential collision is detected.

Forward Attention Warning 12

The Forward Attention Warning system continuously assesses the operator’s attention level and can warn the driver if the system detects potentially inattentive or unsafe behavior.

Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control 13

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control can help maintain safe speeds on the highway using navigation data. When approaching a curved highway section, the vehicle’s speed can be reduced appropriately before entering the curve. When leaving the curved section, the speed can automatically return to the original setting.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist 14

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist can help avoid collisions with oncoming vehicles detected on the left or right side of the vehicle while reversing. If there is a risk of collision detected with an oncoming vehicle on the left or right side while reversing, the system provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision remains, this technology can assist with emergency braking.

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse 15

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse can help avoid collisions with rearward objects detected while reversing. If there is a risk of collision detected with a rearward object while reversing, the system provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision remains, this technology can assist with emergency braking.

Remote Smart Parking Assist 16

Remote Smart Parking Assist helps remotely park or exit a parking spot using the key fob when activated outside the vehicle.

For 2026, Palisade now applies ten standard airbags including dual-front driver and passenger, dual side-front and rear, center-front, driver’s knee, and side-curtain airbags. Palisade uses a full-length side-curtain airbag that includes third-row seating coverage for enhanced rear occupant protection in the event of a collision. Third-row occupants are also covered by new seat belt pretensioners and force limiters, a rarity in this class.

Palisade has a very rigid structure, with strategic use of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) in key areas to provide increased tensile strength. Use of Advanced High Strength Steel has several benefits: lighter overall vehicle weight and greater vehicle strength and rigidity without the excessive costs of more exotic lightweight materials. Robust underbody and side structures are designed to increase energy absorption and cabin intrusion in a severe collision, especially in the small overlap test. Further, Palisade’s underbody uses multiple load paths to better disperse potential crash energy in the event of a collision.

All-new off-road-focused XRT PRO model

The entire 2026 Palisade model line is ready for your next adventure, but for consumers who enjoy treading even further off the beaten path, there’s a new, more capable variant: XRT PRO. This rugged model is the first Hyundai to wear the XRT PRO nameplate, signifying its significantly enhanced off-road capabilities beyond prior XRT models. Designed specifically with U.S. consumers in mind, XRT PRO includes more off-road-capable hardware- and software-level enhancements than any previous Hyundai. XRT PRO even looks the part, thanks to a uniquely muscular front end that incorporates a bold lower grille design bookended by prominent canyon red recovery hooks and a beefier lower fascia.

The Palisade XRT PRO includes:

XRT PRO Capability Features

XRT PRO-exclusive electronic rear limited-slip differential (eLSD)

8.4 inches of ground clearance (+1 inch vs. non XRT PRO models)

Improved approach (20.5°), departure (22.4°), and breakover (18.3°) geometry

All-terrain 255/60R18 tires

Blind Spot View Monitor

Surround View Monitor (with forward ground view)

Real-time pitch and roll, compass, and elevation displays

HTRAC® all-wheel drive

New Mud, Sand, and Snow terrain modes

Exposed functional canyon red recovery hooks front and rear

Downhill Brake Control

Tow mode

OEM tow hitch

XRT PRO Design Features

XRT PRO-exclusive 18-inch dark-finish alloy wheels

XRT PRO rear badging

XRT dark exterior accents (grille, window surround, cladding)

H-Tex leatherette seating surfaces with front heating and ventilation

Heated steering wheel

Bose® 14-speaker premium audio system

Ambient lighting

115-volt power outlet

Power moonroof

Next-generation Bluelink® Connected Car

Hyundai offers the next generation of its upgraded Bluelink® connected car services17 with the 2026 Palisade. This range of new features allows customers to control vehicle functions with their smartphone or voice to make driving more convenient and enjoyable.

More details on specific Bluelink–equipped vehicles are available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.

Color

2026 Palisade’s 10 exterior colors for the U.S. include: Abyss Black Pearl, Typhoon Silver Metallic, Creamy White Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, Cast Iron Brown Pearl, Galaxy Maroon Pearl, Titan Charcoal Pearl, Classy Blue Pearl, Robust Emerald Pearl, and Earthy Brass Matte.

Interior seating is available in cloth, leatherette, leather, and premium Nappa leather. Interior materials are offered in a wide variety of colorways and textures to meet every preference, including black, gray two-tone, navy two-tone, and brown. XRT models also include unique interior materials and patterns that mimic terrain features.

The 2026 Palisade will be built in Ulsan, South Korea. ICE models are set to arrive at Hyundai dealers in early summer, with hybrid models scheduled to go on sale early fall.

1Estimated driving range of 619 miles for 2026 Palisade Hybrid Blue SEL Premium based on a fully-charged battery. Estimated ranges for other trims vary. Estimates based on internal testing with anticipated EPA certification pending. For comparison purposes only. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery’s condition and outside temperature.

2Available on Limited and Calligraphy trims only. UV-C Sterilization Compartment (“Compartment”) can remove up to 99.9% of germs from the exposed surface of an object. Efficacy varies depending on the size and shape of the object being disinfected and the object’s degree of exposure to UV-C light. For best results, change the position of the object and repeat the disinfection process. Turn off the UV-C function when not in use. Compartment emits ultraviolet rays which may be harmful to skin and eyes and should not be used by children. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays may result in discoloration or deformity of objects. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

3When the vehicle is parked and the engine has been turned off, the Advanced Rear Occupant Alert (AROA) can help to alert the driver if it detects movement from a child. Upon exiting and locking the vehicle, AROA may provide visual, audible, and/or Bluelink alerts if the interior overhead sensor detects movement. AROA is not a substitute for driver attentiveness. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle. Bluelink notification requires a Bluelink-equipped vehicle with an active Bluelink account. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

4Digital smartphone key requires a compatible smartphone and an appropriately equipped Hyundai vehicle. Not all smartphones are compatible. Hyundai vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Tap to lock/unlock function works on front doors only. Requires MyHyundai with Bluelink app and active Bluelink account. Please visit www.MyHyundai.com for information on compatible devices. Features and specifications subject to change. See your Owner’s Manual for additional details and limitations.

5Wi-Fi Hotspot + Streaming is available on select 2026 and newer Hyundai models. Requires trial or paid data plan, active Hyundai Bluelink account and acceptance of Hyundai Motor America Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Coverage and service are not available in all areas. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Streaming services are provided by third parties and subject to their fees, terms, and conditions. Wi-Fi Hotspot + Streaming trial begins on activation date and expires at the end of three months or after 3GB of data is used, whichever comes first. Paid data plan required upon end of Wi-Fi Hotspot + Streaming trial. Limit one trial per vehicle. Up to 5 devices can be supported using in-vehicle connectivity. Only use Wi-Fi and connected devices when safe to do so. See https://www.verizon.com/support/hyundai-connect-legal/ for terms and conditions.

6Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of new 2026 Palisade Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models (“Eligible Models”). Map and multimedia OTA updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of Eligible Models for an initial three-year term, after which fees apply. Three-year term starts from new vehicle date of first use. OTA updates require an Eligible Model and an active Bluelink account subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.

Bluelink services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Hyundai’s control. Bluelink is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change and/or discontinue service, or their underlying technology required to support Bluelink becomes obsolete, then the connected services will not work and Hyundai will be forced to cancel impacted subscription services.

7Hyundai Pay is available on select 2021-2026 model year Hyundai vehicles equipped with Bluelink and touchscreen navigation. Requires an active Hyundai Bluelink mobile app account, subject to the Connected Services and Hyundai Pay Terms and Conditions. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Valid Visa, MasterCard, or American Express credit card must be linked to Hyundai Pay. Credit card eligibility and terms are determined by the card issuing bank. Hyundai Pay is currently accepted at select gas stations, charging stations and parking facilities (collectively, “Merchants”) in the U.S. Participating Merchants may not operate in all states or locations. Additional Merchant terms and fees may apply. Features, specifications, fees, and availability are subject to change. Visit owners.hyundaiusa.com/resources for more information.

8Towing capacity varies by configuration. 4,000 lb. maximum towing capacity for 2026 Palisade Hybrid models and 5,000 lb. maximum towing capacity for Palisade ICE models. Requires installation of aftermarket towing equipment. See Owner’s Manual for proper use and additional information.

9The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection (FCA-Ped) is intended to be a supplement to safe driving practices. The system is not designed to detect certain stationary objects such as trees or poles and may not detect all vehicles or pedestrians under certain conditions. The system is a driver assistance system and is not a substitute for safe driving. The driver is responsible for being attentive and maintaining control of the vehicle and should not wait for the system’s alerts before braking as there may not be sufficient time to brake safely. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

10Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) assists the driver by warning of other cars in the blind spot region. It senses the rear side territory of the vehicle when it is traveling over 20 mph. There are limitations to the function, range, detection, and clarity of the system. It will not detect all vehicles or objects in the blind spot. Its operation depends on the size, distance, angle and relative speed difference between your car and other cars. BCW may not operate if sensors are obscured in any way. Do not rely exclusively on BCW. BCW is a supplemental system and the driver must still be attentive and exercise caution when driving. It is important to always signal, look over your shoulder and through your mirrors before changing lanes. It is the driver’s responsibility to be aware of the surroundings and ensure it is clear before changing lanes or directions. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

11When the vehicle is parked, Safe Exit Assist (SEA) can alert the driver when a vehicle is approaching from behind. When Child Locks are active, SEA prevents initial disabling of the child safety locks if a vehicle approaching from behind is detected. SEA does not work in all situations and is not a substitute for driver or passenger attentiveness. Always be aware of your surroundings and attentive of approaching vehicles. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

12Forward Attention Warning is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. It is the driver’s responsibility to remain alert at all times. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

13Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (N-SCC) with Stop & Go and Curve Control can help automatically adjust vehicle speed when driving on highways by using road information from the navigation system. N-SCC only operates on main roads of select highways and does not operate at interchanges or junctions. N-SCC should not be used in poor weather, heavy or varying traffic, on winding or slippery roads, or if the navigation system is not working properly. N-SCC is a driver convenience feature and not a collision avoidance or warning device. Driver remains responsible for checking the speed limit and distance to the vehicle ahead, steering the vehicle and slowing or stopping the vehicle to avoid a collision. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

14Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) can alert the driver of a potential collision by providing an audible warning and/or applying braking. RCCA is active when the vehicle is in reverse and operating at low speeds. Never rely exclusively on RCCA. RCCA cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide alerts or braking in all conditions. Always look over your shoulder and use your mirrors to confirm rear clearance. There are limitations to the function, detection, range, and clarity of the system. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

15Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R) can alert the driver of a potential hazard while reversing by providing an audible warning and/or applying braking. PCA-R is active when the vehicle is in reverse and operating at low speeds. Never rely exclusively on PCA-R. PCA-R cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide alerts or braking in all conditions. Always look over your shoulder and use your mirrors to confirm rear clearance. See Owner’s Manual for feature details and limitations.

16Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) can remotely help park the vehicle. However, several factors can impact RSPA performance. RSPA may not function correctly if one or more of the parking sensors is damaged, dirty, or covered or if weather conditions (heavy rain, snow, or fog) interfere with sensor operation. Always inspect the parking area with your own eyes. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.

17Bluelink+ is available to original purchasers and lessees of new 2024 model year or newer Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models. Not available on all models and trims. Bluelink+ requires an active Bluelink account subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Bluelink features vary by model and trim. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Fees apply for map and multimedia over-the-air (OTA) updates after an initial three-year period of complimentary updates. Three-year term starts from the new vehicle date of first use. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Bluelink services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Hyundai’s control. Bluelink is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor America