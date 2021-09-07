All-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander awarded highest safety rating by IIHS

A TOP SAFETY PICK+, Mitsubishi’s flagship SUV among safest vehicles on the road

Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) announced today that the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has been awarded the highest safety rating, TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+), by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The award applies to vehicles built after June, 2021, after which the company made an adjustment to headlight aiming. Owners of Outlanders produced prior to this date can return to any Mitsubishi Motors dealer partner for a no-cost adjustment to the aiming of their vehicle’s headlights.

IIHS is an independent, non-profit organization that researches, performs evaluations and assesses safety ratings in crash testing of production vehicles. The TSP+ designation is awarded for models meeting all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength and head-restraint tests.

Additionally, vehicles must be available with a front-crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, and for vehicles built after June 2021, possess good or acceptable headlights across all trim levels.

“The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is the most-connected, best-equipped vehicle we have ever sold in the U.S., and today, IIHS confirms it is among the safest vehicles on the road,” said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. “With this designation, and the industry’s only standard third-row seating, Outlander is a great choice for modern families, and we can be really proud of that.”

The all-new Outlander offers an impressive array of standard and available advanced driver assistance systems to increase driver convenience, confidence and safety. MI-PILOT Assist integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Sign Recognition to maintain appropriate speed and following distance and keep the vehicle in the center of the lane.1

Depending on trim level, Outlander also offers: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW & LDP), Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic High Beam (AHB), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) and a Multiview Camera system.2, 3, 4, 5

MI-PILOT Assist is a driver assistance system only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. The driver must remain engaged with the driving task and monitor the environment at all times. The Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. The Lane Departure Warning system is designed to read lane marks under certain conditions. It is not a collision avoidance system or a substitute for safe and careful driving practices. Available feature. The Blind Spot Warning (BSW) system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, this system may not detect other vehicles correctly. Not available on all models.

