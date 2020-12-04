All-new 2021 Nissan Rogue marks 14 millionth vehicle assembled in Tennessee

Employees completed assembly of an all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue in Scarlet Ember Tincoat at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant — the 14 millionth vehicle to roll off the lines at the automaker’s first U.S. plant. Nissan Smyrna is the highest-volume vehicle assembly plant in North America annually since 2014.

“Since the first vehicle, a white Nissan pickup truck, rolled off the line in 1983, 14 million high-quality vehicles have been assembled for customers in America and around the world,” said Jeff Younginer, vice president of manufacturing, Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. “This milestone not only underscores the success of our vehicles but the dedication and capability of more than 7,000 hardworking men and women who walk through these doors every day.”

Nissan Smyrna currently assembles six models: Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder, LEAF, Maxima and INFINITI QX60. The facility has been home to the Rogue since 2013, with more than 1.1 million assembled to date. The Rogue assembly line ranked in the top five in quality performance among North American manufacturing facilities in the 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

The all-new Nissan Rogue is now available at dealers throughout the U.S. It is the first of six new Nissan models for the U.S. that will be offered by the end of 2021, giving the company one of the freshest lineups among key competitors.

SOURCE: Nissan