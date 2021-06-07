All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee breaks new ground in the full-size SUV segment

Most awarded SUV ever delivers even more legendary 4x4 capability, premium on-road refinement and craftsmanship, superior luxury and comfort, the most safety and advanced technology features in its class – now in three-row form for the first time

Nearly 30 years ago, the Jeep® Grand Cherokee began its legacy as the most awarded SUV in history. Following four groundbreaking generations of the vehicle, countless industry accolades and more than 7 million in global sales, the Jeep brand continues to shatter expectations of the full-size SUV segment with the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

The newest iteration is designed and engineered to deliver an unmatched combination of even more legendary 4×4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, and a host of advanced safety and technology features. The result is the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, for the first time ever with seating for six or seven.

“When you set out to reimagine an SUV as beloved as the Jeep Grand Cherokee, building on its nearly 30-year legacy as an overachiever is paramount to every decision that is made,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer. “With that legacy guiding the Jeep team, the new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is crafted to exceed expectations and do what no other SUV can do: deliver legendary Jeep 4×4 off-road capability blended with superior on-road manners. It is built on an all-new architecture and wrapped in a stunning new design that honors its iconic Jeep design heritage, while also extending to accommodate a third row to meet the growing needs of our Jeep customers who have asked for more space and functionality. The Grand Cherokee L truly stands out in its segment and continues to raise the bar in capability, performance and luxury, while also breaking new ground in versatility and functionality.”

The state-of-the-art 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is designed inside and out to deliver unmatched capability and composed driving dynamics. Its renowned 4×4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instill Grand Cherokee L with the Jeep brand’s legendary 4×4 capability. An all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style combine to improve vehicle performance, safety and reliability, while significantly reducing vehicle weight, noise, vibration and harshness. Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience, Grand Cherokee L packs a powerful punch with next-generation features and technologies that make it a stand out in the full-size SUV segment.

Built at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack Plant, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L will arrive in Jeep dealerships in the second quarter of 2021 and will be available in four different trim configurations – Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row and its 4xe electrified version are scheduled to start production at the Mack Assembly Plant later in 2021.

Jeep legendary 4×4 capability

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L delivers improved unrivaled capability along with composed on-road driving dynamics. Legendary off-road capability begins courtesy of three 4×4 systems – Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with rear electronic limited slip-differential (eLSD). All three systems are equipped with an active transfer case to improve traction by moving torque to work with the wheel with the most grip.

Quadra-Trac I is a single-speed active transfer case that uses input from multiple sensors in the vehicle to pre-emptively adjust torque distribution and will continue to reactively make corrections if tire slip occurs. When wheel slippage is detected, as much as 100 percent of available torque is instantly routed to the axle with the most traction.

The Quadra-Trac II’s two-speed active transfer case with low-range gear reduction uses input from multiple sensors in the vehicle to pre-emptively adjust torque distribution and will continue to reactively make corrections if tire slip occurs. When wheel slippage is detected, as much as 100 percent of available torque is instantly routed to the axle with the most traction. Active 4-Low torque control with 2.72:1 gear ratio improves off-road maneuverability and delivers uncompromised performance.

Quadra-Drive II, with a two-speed active transfer case and rear eLSD, delivers industry-leading tractive capability. The system instantly detects tire slip and smoothly reacts distributing engine torque to tires with traction. In some cases, the vehicle will anticipate low traction and pre-emptively adjust in order to limit or eliminate tire slip. Quadra-Drive II is available on the Overland 4×4 model when equipped with the Off-Road Group and standard on Summit models.

Quadra-Lift

The class-exclusive Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension, now with electronic adaptive damping, delivers class-leading ground clearance and water fording. The system automatically adjusts the shock tuning to changing road conditions for enhanced comfort, stability and control.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L’s Quadra-Lift system operates automatically, or may be controlled manually with console controls, and features five height settings for optimum ride performance:

Normal Ride Height (NRH): 8.3 inches (212mm) of clearance offers improved fuel economy, as well as improved aerodynamics during on-road driving

Off-road 1: Lifts the vehicle an additional 1.6 inches (40mm) from NRH for added height in clearing obstacles (9.9 inches)

Off-road 2: Delivers legendary Jeep off-road capability and provides an additional 2.4 inches (60mm; 9 percent more range than previous generation) from NRH for increased, best-in-class ground clearance of 10.9 inches and up to 24 inches of water fording depth (improvement of four inches over previous generation)

Park Mode: Lowers 1.8 inches (46mm) from NRH for easy ingress/egress, which levels down the vehicle twice as fast over the previous generation. NRH and Park Mode are driver selectable, giving the driver full control over vehicle ride height. Air suspension improvements include a dual tank design to enable more controlled and quicker functionality

Aero Mode: Lowers the vehicle 0.8 inches (21mm) from NRH. Aero Mode is controlled by vehicle speed and adjusts for optimal performance and fuel economy. The vehicle will also lower to Aero Mode when in Sport Mode

Quadra-Lift adds up to 4.17 inches (106mm) of lift span supported by four-corner air springs that provide an air cushioned, premium ride. The crawl ratio on the Grand Cherokee L is 44:1.

With the available Quadra-Lift air suspension, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L features a 30.1-degree approach angle, a 23.6-degree departure angle and 22.6-degree breakover angle.

Selec-Terrain

The 2021 Grand Cherokee L’s class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system lets customers choose the on- and off-road setting for optimum 4×4 performance. This feature electronically coordinates up to six different powertrains, 4×4 torque split, braking and handling, steering and suspension systems, including throttle control, transmission shift, transfer case and traction control, stability control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and steering feel.

The Selec-Terrain system offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

Hill-descent Control allows drivers to control Grand Cherokee L’s speed down steep, rugged grades with electronic paddle shifters standard on all models, without the need for throttle or brake pedals. Hill-descent Control is standard on Overland and Summit models and works both in forward and reverse.

When equipped with the available Off-Road Group, the Trail Rated Overland 4×4 model benefits from class-leading traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and improved water fording (capable up to 24 inches). The Off-Road Group also includes high-strength steel skid plates, electronic limited slip differential rear axle, 18-inch aluminum wheels and rugged, all-season performance tires.

All-new architecture delivers world-class driving dynamics and durability

The all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L receives a multitude of improvements to optimize ride, handling and quiet sound, while also reducing weight and improving fuel economy. A new unibody design along with three available 4×4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), an available Quadra-Lift air suspension and standard Selec-Terrain traction management system improve on Grand Cherokee’s legendary 4×4 capability.

The use of lightweight, high-strength aluminum closures, including the hood and tailgate, help reduce weight and boost fuel economy. The Jeep engineering team reduced weight by mounting the axle directly to the engine, along with a solid-mounted aluminum front cradle, aluminum engine mounts and steering gear, a magnesium cross-car beam, aluminum shock towers and an all-new electronic master brake booster system. To help meet weight, impact and to improve durability, the Grand Cherokee L body structure employs the latest grades of Generation 3 steel. The next-generation steel gave engineering and design teams the ability to cold stamp complex parts from higher strength materials, which was not possible in the past, creating a more robust and innovative body structure.

Jeep engineers put substantial emphasis on designing a body structure that is both strong and lightweight, balanced yet functional. To achieve this, Grand Cherokee L is composed of more than 60 percent advanced high-strength steel to aid in ductility, usability and energy absorption.

Jeep Grand Cherokee is widely known for its outstanding on-road driving dynamics and quietness, thanks in part to its front and rear independent suspension. For 2021, Grand Cherokee L employs a newly located front virtual ball joint to improve lateral control and a multi-link rear suspension that enables improvement in ride comfort and routine handling. An enhanced engine box with a shock-to-shock tower brace improves local lateral stiffness by 125 percent. A new variable-rate air spring suspension continuously adjusts stiffness to loading conditions to further compliment the vehicle’s legendary off-road capability. Premium manners are enhanced with approximately 6,500 welds in the body alone.

The Grand Cherokee L’s air suspension system boasts several enhancements to deliver a smooth, comfortable ride both on- and off-road:

The closed loop air suspension system reuses clean air, resulting in improved compressor durability

To quickly change vehicle ride height, the Quick Down Leveling (QDL) feature uses an external valve block and secondary air reservoir, which allows for both axles to lower simultaneously compared with single axle lowering in previous generations. QDL enables faster easy entry setting from normal height

Electrically controlled, semi-active shocks on Grand Cherokee models equipped with air suspension continuously adjust to road conditions and driving styles to create the optimum ride comfort for all driving situations

For the first time ever on Grand Cherokee, the front axle is bolted directly to the engine to allow for better management of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and superior driving dynamics thanks in part to its lower center of gravity. New active/electronic engine mounts absorb more vibration and movement when at idle, but stiffen at higher speeds to optimize ride glide. This is a new feature available on Grand Cherokee and offers a new level of comfort, versatility and performance. An enhanced active noise cancellation system, along with a double-dash body, door seals and acoustic glass round out the enhancements that bring NVH and wind noise down to a whisper.

Grand Cherokee’s electric power steering (EPS) has been carefully calibrated to deliver a superior driving feel and consume less energy. The electric motor works with an adaptive engine control unit (ECU) to monitor steering speed, steering wheel angle and vehicle speed. This allows for varying levels of steering assistance to be applied, for example, when more is needed at low speeds, such as maneuvering through a parking lot, or less when at highway speeds, to enhance overall driver confidence. The EPS system uses a variable-rate ratio to improve maneuverability while maintaining on-center stability in all driving conditions.

Award-winning powertrains

The all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L offers buyers a choice of two powerful, fuel-efficient and refined engines with proven performance for any driving situation.

Standard is the all-aluminum 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 293 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. Lauded for its power and refinement, the 60-degree angle between the Pentastar V-6’s cylinder banks make it inherently smooth running, augmented by accessories that bolt directly to the engine block. A seven-time winner of the Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems award, the Pentastar V-6 engine is compact, with features such as exhaust manifolds integrated into the cylinder heads.

Chain-driven dual overhead camshafts include two-step variable valve lift and variable-valve timing (VVT). This combination quickly tailors engine output to the demands of the driver for the best balance of performance and fuel economy.

Fuel-saving engine stop-start (ESS) technology is standard on the Pentastar V-6. The ESS system has been upgraded and refined for the Grand Cherokee L. Changes include a pressure reserve element in the eight-speed transmission, which provides dedicated transmission fluid to the shift elements at engine restart for a quick launch. Refined powertrain controls and new starter technology minimize early engine restarts from minor movements of the driver’s foot on the brake pedal. Restart noise, vibration and harshness have been reduced via revised controls and switchable engine mounts.

The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is rated for a towing capacity of up to 6,200 pounds and an estimated class-leading driving range of nearly 500 miles.

VVT with dual-independent cam phasing enables better fuel efficiency across a wide torque band in the Pentastar V-6. Nearly 90 percent of the engine’s peak torque is available from 1,800 to 6,400 rpm – an important consideration when towing or hauling.

Buyers who want more power can opt for the award-winning 5.7-liter V-8, rated at 357 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque delivered over a broad power band.

The V-8, with a foundation of a cast-iron block and aluminum cylinder heads, delivers performance and efficiency with VVT and Fuel Saver Technology (cylinder deactivation). With Fuel Saver Technology, the engine control computer turns off fuel and spark and closes the valves to four of the engine’s cylinders during light-load operation, such as highway cruising, when full power is not needed. The system immediately re-engages the deactivated cylinders when the driver presses on the accelerator pedal.

The 5.7-liter V-8 has a class-leading towing capacity of up to 7,200 pounds.

The Grand Cherokee L’s V-8 engine uses cylinder shut-off technology that deactivates four cylinders during light acceleration or cruising situations on the highway. The system is active in an expanded region with respect to the previous generations and is unnoticeable to the driver. It provides V-8 power for acceleration and heavy loads and four-cylinder operation when the torque requirement is less than the maximum available from four cylinders. Depending on the driving scenario, cylinder shutoff can increase fuel economy from 5 to 20 percent.

Fuel economy is further enhanced with VVT technology that reduces the engine’s pumping work by closing the intake valve later and by increasing the expansion process of the combustion event. This allows more energy to be transferred to the wheels instead of being lost out of the exhaust as heat. VVT also improves engine breathing, which improves engine efficiency and power.

Each engine mates to the durable, robust TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, which enhances fuel economy and delivers crisp and smooth gear changes. The widespread of gear ratios helps keep the engine rpm in the ideal range for the task – whether it’s cruising on the highway or exploring off-road trails. On-the-fly shift-map changing enables the transmission to quickly adjust its shift strategy to match the driver’s demands based on inputs, such as engine torque changes, hill detection, temperature and longitudinal and lateral acceleration.

New for the 2021 Grand Cherokee L 4×4 is front-axle disconnect. If the vehicle senses that road conditions do not require all-wheel drive, the front-axle disconnect automatically places the Grand Cherokee L in two-wheel drive, reducing drag on the driveline and improving fuel economy. Four-wheel drive automatically re-engages when the vehicle senses it is needed.

Design: Unparalleled refinement, uncompromising craftsmanship

Exterior

From the moment Jeep introduced the Grand Cherokee in 1992, it presented the world something it had never seen before. The most celebrated SUV ever set a new industry benchmark and quickly became synonymous with upscale design and uncompromised capability. Fast forward decades later, the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L continues to build on its proud legacy, while raising the bar in luxury and performance.

“The Jeep design team envisioned a modern aesthetic for the all-new 2021 Grand Cherokee L – they worked to sculpt it down and gave it a clean and updated premium appearance tailored for today’s customer,” said Mark Allen, Director, Jeep Exterior Design. “The design for the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee pays respect to its heritage and honors its utilitarian roots. The results reflect its premium characteristics, contemporary style and legendary capability that has defined the Grand Cherokee since its inception.”

The proportion of the all-new Grand Cherokee L was inspired by the original Wagoneer, first full-size luxury SUV from Jeep. Grand Cherokee L’s lean profile features a longer hood and cab, which shifts the vehicle rearward to give a sense of motion with a ready to react response. A forward-tipped grille further enhances the length of the hood and gives a respectful nod to Wagoneer’s iconic design. A lowered, tapered roof improves aerodynamic performance and efficiency without sacrificing its cargo spaciousness and utility.

Most notably transformed is the face of the Grand Cherokee L. All-new slim LED headlights are the primary focal point and accentuate the technical character of the vehicle. The signature seven-slot grille has been updated to be wider with larger individual openings and is outlined in elegant trim that underscores its advanced lighting and emphasizes the width of the vehicle. Below the grille, the new front fascia is proportionally larger than previous generations, designed for function while keeping the competitive approach angle for which the Grand Cherokee is known. Its geometric shape conveys purpose while adding a slight formality to the overall front theme. The larger opening with textural elements conceals an all-new, long-range radar component and other advanced technology features, including active grille shutters, to help improve on-road performance and fuel efficiency.

From the side, a lowered beltline and expansive glass allow for a more spacious cabin and increased visibility. The roofline appears to float courtesy of a new window molding design that begins at the base of the side mirror and travels continuously to the rear quarter window and to the base of the back light. This trim treatment stands out even more when selecting the Gloss Black roof, which is available for the first time on Overland models and comes standard on Summit models. A new roof rack design consists of a singular side rail cap to create a seamless appearance. Body cladding and bright work have been kept to a minimum to align with the vehicle’s modern tailored aesthetic.

A widened track (36mm increase) gives the Grand Cherokee L’s stance a quiet confidence. The wheel flares are pulled tautly around the tires to strengthen the Grand Cherokee L’s stature. The tires are flush with the body side to showcase signature trapezoidal wheel arches and, for the first time on a Grand Cherokee, 21-inch wheels come standard with the Summit Reserve Package.

Continuing with its modern theme, the rear of the vehicle is tailored and the lowered beltline contributes to the expansive rear window. Sleek, high-set LED taillamps are designed to visually distribute the rear proportions and reinforce the technical aspect of the vehicle. A unique character line directly below the taillamps provides a visual break and carries around to the side of the vehicle to unite the rear and body side in a harmonious way. A new rear fascia and LED fog lamps are underscored by accent trim that corresponds with the front and provides visual width to the rear.

New vertical-pillar spoilers added to the tailgate help reduce on-road drag. A rearview camera with washer has been tucked neatly into the tailgate spoiler, which also features a new LED center high-mounted stop lamp. Other rear elements, including a standard integrated tow hitch cover and fascia-mounted exhaust tips, provide a finished, custom look. Overland and Summit models come standard with a hands-free, foot-activated power liftgate.

For the first time, a premium, full suite of LED lighting is standard on all Jeep Grand Cherokee trim levels, which allowed for design flexibility and helped to shape the identity of the vehicle.

Ultra slim headlamps with unique signature lighting set into Gloss Black bezels, along with slim horizontal fog lamps, express the serious nature of the front end and allow the Grand Cherokee L to be instantly recognizable both during the day and at night.

In the rear, ultra slim taillamps with unique lit signatures complete the lighting story. Additional elements include approach-lit door handles and puddle lighting projected from the rearview mirror, which are standard on the Overland and Summit models.

Interior

When it came to the interior design of 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the team’s objective was to create one of the most exquisite and technically advanced interiors in the industry. The next-generation interior evolves to create a more refined expression, featuring handcrafted materials with an attention to detail and modern amenities that pair seamlessly with its new lean and tailored exterior.

“The objective for the interior design team was to create a unique statement for 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. We viewed the overall design process through a wide lens that allowed us to use a new generation of Jeep interiors,” said Chris Benjamin, Director of Interior Design. “While the Jeep Grand Cherokee interior has been synonymous with sophistication, our approach to the three-row version was to showcase distinguished details, handcrafted materials and modern amenities that pair seamlessly with its tailored exterior.”

Immediately upon entry, the driver and front passenger will notice how the Grand Cherokee L’s new layout adds dimension and symmetry. The instrument panel has been proportioned and angled to create spaciousness that is celebrated through an expressive contrast of warm authentic materials and sleek modern technologies.

Harmonious surface language is conveyed by a sculpted, horizontal applique that runs the entire length of the front panel. Focus is drawn to a structural metal trim that stretches the length of the panel and sweeps upward to offset new slim HVAC vents. The sleek trim frames the sculpted natural wood accent, which is offered in open-pore Absolute Oak on Summit and open-pore Waxed Walnut on the Summit Reserve Package. The layering of the wood, leather and metal materials emphasizes the horizontal theme and surrounds passengers with a visual masterpiece.

The rich mix of materials are contrasted by the sophisticated execution of the center stack, which has been realigned and is now even more accessible to the driver. A bright, structural element neatly frames the next-generation, 10.1-inch display for the new Uconnect 5 system. Also new is a 10.25-inch frameless digital gauge cluster with nearly two dozen different menus from which the user can select, including driver-assist technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, highway assist, night vision, drowsy driver detection and speed limit traffic signs display (if equipped). To control the digital cluster, the Grand Cherokee L features an all-new multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters. Summit models come standard with a leather-wrapped Absolute Oak steering wheel, and the Summit Reserve Package adds Waxed Walnut wood accents.

The console has been reimagined and now boasts an all-new layout featuring a glossy Piano Black finish. The center console is highlighted by an all-new drive control center with a backlit, metal rotary shifter that delivers haptic feedback when engaged. To emphasize its authentic Jeep character, the shifter is flanked by the ride height and Selec-Terrain switches. New streamlined cup holders allow for more space and storage in the front bin, which can hold two wireless devices and features an optional wireless charger that can charge two devices simultaneously.

An all-new Jeep seating architecture has been introduced on the Grand Cherokee L, featuring a length-adjustable cushion for the front row in Overland and Summit models. First-row seats with power 16-way adjustable position with memory and lumbar are available on Overland and standard on Summit. Seat back massage that includes five customizable profiles with three levels of pressure intensity is available on Overland and standard on Summit models. Heated seats in the first two rows, with three-level configurable controls for personalized passenger comfort, are standard on Limited models and above. Ventilated front-row seats are available on Limited and standard on Overland and Summit models. Ventilated seats in the second row come standard on the Summit Reserve Package.

In the rear cabin of Summit models, standard captain’s chairs flank a new second-row console that provides generous storage and cup holders. The console was designed similarly to the front console, while sculpted for functionality and uncompromised leg and foot room for third-row occupants. For all models, the rear cabin features soft armrests color-keyed to the leather seats, additional storage and cup holders, plus a class-leading number of 12 USB Type A and Type C ports for wireless devices.

A full suite of all-new customizable interior LED lighting with daytime/nighttime settings is now standard on all models. True ambient lighting with a five-color selection, a Jeep brand first, casts an inviting glow along the entire instrument panel, as well as the front and rear doors. This feature is standard on the Overland and Summit models for a personalized sensory experience.

Passenger comfort is elevated in Summit models with four-zone automatic temperature control, which has the capability to select different fan levels and modes for individual passengers in the first and second rows. The system also offers four different temperature settings. For the first time in a Jeep vehicle, the second- and third-row vents, now wider and slimmer, are placed in the pillars, as opposed to overhead, to better target passenger comfort zones without compromising headroom or visibility.

Grand Cherokee L introduces a new premium package, Summit Reserve, that sets the benchmark for luxury in the full-size SUV segment. Premium hand-wrapped, quilted Palermo leather, ventilated front and second-row seats, memory and massage front seats and choice of a new Tupelo interior color add distinguishable details to the model. Also unique to the Summit Reserve Package is genuine open-pore Waxed Walnut wood and premium, wrapped, suede-like fabric on the A-pillars and headliner.

Available first in the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Jeep is currently the only automotive brand in the world to carry a McIntosh audio sound system. The premium McIntosh audio system is available on Overland and Summit models and comes standard with the Summit Reserve Package. The advanced, high-performance audio system features a 17-channel amplifier with a maximum output of 950 watts and 19 speakers, including a 10-inch subwoofer, to envelope vehicle occupants in high-definition sound. The shared vision between the Jeep brand and McIntosh design teams resulted in a Jeep vehicle audio system with the same level of authenticity and design quality found on McIntosh home audio products. The system accentuates the updated and premium feel of the vehicle’s new interior design. Metal accents on Piano Black surfaces, illuminated branding and McIntosh’s signature blue-glowing power meter further exemplify the modern touches of luxury within the cabin’s interior.

Overland and Summit models include the CommandView dual-pane sunroof with a power sunshade (available on Limited). The Laredo model features an available single-pane sunroof.

New levels of dimensionality

Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L delivers unsurpassed third-row capacity and increased cargo volume. The vehicle’s 121.7-inch (3,091mm) wheelbase creates generous interior room and gives passengers expansive, class-leading legroom in the second row.

For improved vehicle access, Grand Cherokee L features larger second-row door openings than previous generations. They open 64 degrees with an ingress/egress exterior side step.

Inside, premium seating includes room for six or seven passengers. The second row comes with standard “tip and slide” bucket seats (optional bench), 7 inches (180mm) of fore/aft travel and an available power-folding third row. Second-row bucket seats can be easily moved to create expansive passage to the third row. Child safety seats installed in the second row do not have to be removed to access the third row. Designed with passenger comfort in mind, the spacious third row provides 37.3 inches (947mm) of head room.

For added driver comfort and convenience, a car-molded plastic dead pedal and integrated side-door storage bin for a wireless device come standard on all models. To make passengers more comfortable, the second-row seats recline 18 degrees.

Grand Cherokee L delivers increased rear cargo volume behind the second row (46.9 cu. ft.). The third-row seat features a 50/50 split and is easily folded from the rear of the vehicle. For even more utility, both the second- and third-row seats fold forward into a flat-load floor. When the second- and third-row seats are folded flat, the maximum cargo space is 84.6 cu. ft.

The design of Grand Cherokee L allows increased visibility compared with previous generations, delivering best-in-class side-window visibility for all seating rows. Noticeable improvements were made to address and minimize side- and rear-view pillar obscurations (visibility improvement of seven degrees). The use of expansive glass allows for a more spacious cabin and also contributes to greater visibility.

The Grand Cherokee L is the first Jeep vehicle to feature an electronic remote release in the rear cargo area to quickly and effortlessly fold the second row flat (standard captain’s chairs and optional bench). The feature is standard on Overland and Summit.

A programmable height feature that allows the liftgate opening to be set at a chosen degree is standard on Limited, Overland and Summit models and available on Laredo. Overland and Summit models come standard with a hands-free, foot-activated power liftgate.

Most advanced, high-tech safety and security features in its class

The all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L offers more than 110 safety and security features, including innovative applications of technologies that refine the connection between driver, vehicle and the road.

Segment-leading innovation

The Grand Cherokee L arrives with a class-leading suite of features that deliver on the promise of driving confidence, for which the Jeep brand is renowned. These features enhance a driver’s field of vision, help make instrumentation easier to see and enable driver-assist capabilities that accommodate collision avoidance.

Active Driving Assist is the Jeep brand’s name for Level 2 (L2) automated driving capability and the technology affirms the company’s march toward an autonomous future. The Grand Cherokee L is available with Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane-centering with adaptive cruise control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras to dictate appropriate roads for the technology. Active Driving Assist is available on Overland and standard on Summit models.

Hands-free Active Driving Assist is the Jeep brand’s name for hands-free L2 assisted driving and will be available in late 2021 for 2022 model-year Grand Cherokee L Overland and Summit models. It offers hands-free driving at all speeds and lane centering on approved roadways for even greater driving convenience. The system also will predictively slow the vehicle down in tight curves and automatically resume control after the driver overrides and verifies that he or she is paying attention to the road.

Night Vision Camera, available on Overland and Summit models, uses thermographic technology to augment the reach of the Grand Cherokee L’s headlamps. Infrared sensors search for the heat signatures of pedestrians and animals in the road ahead, at distances up to 219 yards (200 meters). When located, an alert with their positions relative to the vehicle are outlined in the instrument cluster directly in front of the driver.

Ergonomics are a key benefit of the available, full-color Head-up Display (HUD). Available on Overland and Summit models, the system provides the driver with up to five different information elements, including Active Lane Management, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit.

Intersection Collision Assist helps detect vehicles approaching from the driver’s left and right when nearing a crossroad. Four radar sensors and one camera determine if a collision appears imminent, prompting the system to provide audible and visual alerts. If the driver does not respond, the system automatically activates the vehicle’s brakes. The feature is standard on Summit models.

Drowsy Driver Detection tracks vehicle movement, such as lane deviation, and interaction, such as steering-wheel input over time, for driving behavior consistent with that of a drowsy driver. When certain thresholds are reached, the system responds with audio and/or visual cautions for the driver to pull over. The feature comes standard on Summit models.

The Digital Rearview Camera system, optional on Limited models and above, replaces the conventional rearview mirror with a 9.2-inch-wide Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) that shows real-time video from a rear-facing camera. Unlike a conventional rearview mirror, the new digital camera system offers a view that is unobstructed by the D-pillars or rear seats. When not in use as a display, the screen reverts back to a reflective mirror.

Traffic Sign Recognition, standard on Summit models, uses a forward-facing camera to identify speed limit and related traffic signs, such as those denoting school and construction zones.

An additional safety and security feature on Grand Cherokee L is Surround View Camera. Available on Limited and Overland, standard on Summit models, the system offers 360-degree, bird’s-eye views of the vehicle and its surroundings, enhanced by dynamic gridlines displayed on a 10.1-inch digital touchscreen. With front and rear lens washers, the system is enhanced by ParkSense front park assist, which helps the driver orient the vehicle.

Equipment levels on the Summit model are elevated even further with standard Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, which uses ultrasonic sensors to guide the driver into parking spaces. This technology provides a live, dedicated view on the infotainment screen for easy viewing.

Among the standard safety features across the Grand Cherokee L lineup are:

Full-Speed Collision Warning with Active Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

Rear Cross Path detection

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Active Lane Management

LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

Advanced Brake Assist

Blind-spot Monitoring

ParkView rear back-up camera

ParkSense rear park assist sensors with stop

Switch-activated electric park brake

Tire-pressure monitoring

The Grand Cherokee L also offers a full suite of LED lighting. LED headlamps provide exceptional performance with a balanced beam of light that minimizes glare for oncoming traffic, while doubling the light output directly in front of the vehicle for improved illumination of the road ahead. Side lighting improves visibility while cornering and is activated by either steering wheel angle input or turn signal activations when the headlamps are on.

The Grand Cherokee L’s innovative engineering leverages the attributes of high-strength steel to help direct crash energy away from the cabin. It also features eight air bags, including full-length side-curtain air bags, which extend protection to front and rear outboard passengers, and seat-mounted side thorax air bags that enhance protection for the driver and front passenger.

Standard-equipment active head restraints help mitigate injury risks associated with rear collisions, while there are three LATCH positions for safety-seat placement when the vehicle is configured with a second-row bench.

Advanced technology: Segment-leading offerings

The most technologically equipped Jeep Grand Cherokee ever features significant next-generation innovations, including the advanced Uconnect 5 system, rear-seat monitoring camera, digital rearview mirror, windshield HUD, frameless digital cluster and a McIntosh 19-speaker premium audio system.

All-new Uconnect 5 system

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L features the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, with a 10.1-inch display and intuitive user experience. The all-new Uconnect 5 delivers operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. By using an Android operating system and over-the-air (OTA) updates, Uconnect 5 brings flexibility that will allow the system to continuously evolve to offer new content, features and services.

The Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use. The suite of system highlights includes:

8.4-inch or 10.1-inch digital touchscreen

Five user profiles plus a valet mode – customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Fully customizable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones

Alexa “Home to Car” functionality to include in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and “Car to Home” features

All-new Uconnect mobile app

SiriusXM 360L platform and new Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora

TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speak and live traffic updates

Maps OTA updates at the push of a button for Uconnect NAV system

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices

The Grand Cherokee L is well-equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with an available wireless charging pad, plus standard dual USB Type C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. The Jeep Grand Cherokee L delivers a class-leading total of 12 USB Type A and Type C ports for all three rows. Third-row single USB ports are optional in Laredo and standard on Limited and up.

Rear-seat monitoring camera

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L includes an available rear-seat monitoring camera system, which projects a best-in-class, high-definition image and delivers several segment-exclusive features, including a clear view of second-row, rear-facing child seat occupants, a split-view display and a unique “zoom-to-seat” function.

Rear-seat camera views are accessible through the 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen and allow the driver to quickly view the entire cabin, as well as easily zoom in on each seat location. Memory setting functions keep the zoomed image focused on the most recent position viewed, aiding in ease of use and limiting driver distraction.

The camera is positioned on the headliner between the second- and third-row seats. Three infrared lights surround the camera and illuminate the cabin in low-light conditions. The system automatically switches between day and night modes for added visibility and convenience. The rear-seat monitoring camera is available on Limited, Overland and Summit models.

Digital firsts

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the first production Jeep vehicle to offer a fully digital rearview mirror. The digital rearview mirror displays video in real time from a rear-facing camera, offering an image that is unobstructed by the D-pillars or rear seats. It also reverts back to a traditional reflective mirror. The digital rearview mirror is available on Limited, Overland and Summit models and provides an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and prevents accidents.

Additionally, the Grand Cherokee L is the first production Jeep vehicle to offer a windshield HUD. Available on Overland and above, the full-color display is configurable up to 10 inches and features three predefined configurations and a custom mode with a choice of four reconfigurable layouts. The HUD provides key vehicle information to the driver including, speed, speed limit, navigation and driver assist systems. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.

Also new for Grand Cherokee L is a standard 10.25-inch frameless digital gauge and cluster with nearly two dozen different menus from which the user can select, including driver-assist technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, Active Driving Assist, Night Vision, Drowsy Driver Detection and Traffic Sign Recognition (if equipped). Additional settings include media being played, caller identification, digital speed readout, drive modes or tire pressure. Also offered is a full-screen, turn-by-turn navigation map and off-road pitch-and-roll display. The full-color cluster features five reconfigurable tiles for at-a-glance data or quick and easy access to the most used information. Drivers may choose between analog or digital instrumentation. All cluster settings can be saved to a user profile as part of Grand Cherokee L’s full vehicle customization and automatically recalled for each driver. On-screen graphics are delivered in real-time, animated 3D.

Design-focused audio, pinnacle of premium sound

For more than 70 years, McIntosh has provided handcrafted, made-in-America, high-end home audio products to music lovers around the globe. McIntosh has also powered presidential inauguration speeches and some of the most iconic moments in music history.

Superior audio performance is delivered through 19 custom-designed speakers, including a 10-inch subwoofer that are strategically placed throughout the interior cabin for a powerful, authentic and detailed surround-sound experience. A 17-channel, 950-watt amplifier was specifically designed to power the speakers to provide clean, crisp high notes and deep, low frequencies throughout the cabin.

The premium McIntosh audio system for the Grand Cherokee L has been professionally tested and tuned to compliment the vehicle’s unique interior volume and layout. To help prevent damage to the speakers, the audio system is equipped with McIntosh’s Power Guard® Technology. The position of the speakers within the vehicle cabin and other built-in technologies, including a Low Distortion/High Performance (LD/HP) design, helps lower distortion and provides an unparalleled listening experience.

In addition to an elegant sound quality, the McIntosh system for the Grand Cherokee L is designed to complement the vehicle’s high-end interior and incorporate notable McIntosh design cues. Special attention to detail was given to ensure that the audio system’s ornate controls replicated the look of McIntosh amplifier control knobs. The McIntosh logos on the door speaker grilles are LED backlit in the brand’s signature blue color to compliment the interior’s new custom ambient lighting. Similar to the look and feel of McIntosh home audio products, the Grand Cherokee L’s subwoofer grille is emblazoned with the McIntosh “Mc” logo as it appears in McIntosh Monogrammed Heatsinks™.

The premium McIntosh audio system is available on Overland and Summit models and comes standard when equipped with the Summit Reserve Package.

Jeep Wave customer care program

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks created to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Jeep Wave program highlights include:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Trip interruption and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Manufacturing: Proudly built in the Motor City

The all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is built at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant, the city’s first new manufacturing facility in nearly three decades. Stellantis invested $1.6 billion to build a 790,000-square-foot paint shop and to convert the two original Mack Avenue engine plants into an entirely new assembly site. The investment also added 3,850 new jobs to support production of the first ever three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as the new two-row version and future electrified models. The plant is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Intricate route to superior quality

It’s one thing to reimagine the world’s most-awarded SUV on paper; it’s quite another to ensure it looks and performs the way it should on (and off) the road.

To launch the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Jeep engineers leveraged decades of intellectual capital and allowed themselves to be guided by the adventurous spirit of Jeep customers.

“There’s a reason Jeep customers are so demanding,” says Mark Champine, Head of North America Customer Experience. “They’ve grown accustomed to going wherever they want, whenever they want, with a spirit that’s unique to Jeep. It’s our job to deliver on those expectations.”

Gap and flush

While the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L leads its competitors by a wide gap, Stellantis is laser focused – literally – on minimizing gaps.

The newly constructed Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack, which is home to the Grand Cherokee L, features a measurement cell that combines laser light with radar to check body-panel geometry. Every vehicle built at the new site passes through this cell, which helps ensure fit and finish that is precise and uniform.

Previously employed in a body-shop application, the cell at Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack marks the first application of “gap and flush” technology at the end of a production line.

The technology affords greater repeatability and accuracy than conventional camera-based measuring systems. As a result, the distinctive silhouette of each and every Grand Cherokee L mirrors the thoughtful vision of Jeep designers.

More Chalma

Stellantis’ new manufacturing site also boasts a track where specially trained workers conduct confirmatory testing for high-priority attributes, such as cabin-quiet. But the 2021 Grand Cherokee L’s road to superior quality actually started inside a microprocessor and wound its way to Detroit from central Mexico, via the company’s proving grounds in nearby Chelsea, Michigan.

Usage data was collected from owners of previous-generation Grand Cherokee vehicles. Once analyzed, the direction was clear: To further boost body/chassis durability, another key customer demand, Jeep engineers called for “more Chalma.”

The name honors a route just south of Mexico City that was once so rugged as to be nearly impassable. Recreated in unforgiving concrete at the company’s proving grounds, “Chalma Road” is pocked with potholes, killer cobblestones and two kinds of treacherous trenches – diagonal and transverse.

The Grand Cherokee L’s design benefits from 1,000 hours of tortuous testing on this hostile highway. Which is only fitting, Champine says, because “the only things tougher than Jeep brand vehicles are their owners.”

SOURCE: Stellantis