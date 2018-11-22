All-new 2019 Ram 1500 named Pickup of the Year by Auto123.com

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 continues to be recognized as the leader in the truck segment. At a special ceremony in Toronto this week, Ram 1500 was named Pickup of the Year by Auto123.com.

Auto123.com is one of Canada’s top online automotive outlets and is celebrating a decade of handing out its coveted awards in 2018. Winners in 19 vehicle categories were selected by an expert panel of automotive journalists from across Canada who contribute to the website.

“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is the benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience in its segment,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, FCA US LLC and President and CEO, FCA Canada. “The Ram team and our customers are thrilled when experts like the Auto123 editors recognize Ram 1500’s strengths above its rivals.”

About 2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading in luxury, efficiency, capability and innovation. Defining future pickup trucks, the 2019 Ram 1500 commands with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology.

Ram leads the full-size truck segment with the most safety and security features and now delivers significant gains in fuel efficiency with an all-new eTorque system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 102 kilograms (225 pounds). As the truck’s backbone, the frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 45 kg (100 lbs.) while increasing stiffness and durability for 5,761 kg (12,750 lbs.) of towing capability and 1,043 kg (2,300 lbs.) of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and Blind-spot Monitoring.

Recently, Ram announced a new Leather and Sound Group for both Ram Rebel and the exclusive-to-Canada Sport model. It includes that largest-in-class Uconnect 4C NAV 12-inch touchscreen and 900-watt Harman Kardon sound system, plus premium interior upgrades.

About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with trucks that are proven to last.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.

In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.

Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.

SOURCE: FCA