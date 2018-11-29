All-new 2019 Kia Niro EV crossover utility makes North American debut

The new Niro EV opens a world of new possibilities for consumers who love crossover characteristics but also want all the benefits electric vehicles have to offer. Not only can they have all the functionality of a traditional crossover, but they can have it while happily driving past filling stations.

Powertrain and Battery

Energy and power for Niro EV comes from a state-of-the-art, liquid-cooled 64kWh lithium ion polymer battery that is packaged under the floor of the vehicle to allow for minimal passenger space intrusion. Fast charging2 rates are brief, so even extended road trips can continue after only short charging intervals. Some specifications and features of the Niro EV battery and powertrain include:

201-horsepower electric motor with 291 lb.-ft. of torque

Charging protocol changed to CCS and battery can now charge at 100kW

Combined Charging System (CCS) DC fast-charge is standard equipment – approximately 100-mile recharge in 30 minutes or 80 percent total battery capacity in 75 minutes

Level 2 (240v) at 7.2 kWh charger needs approximately 9.5 hours for a full charge

The Driving Experience — A Blast on the Road and Flexible, Too

With 291 lb.-ft. of torque, the Niro EV’s powerful electric motor offers plenty of pull and, well, electrifying get-up-and-go. Add to that a low center of gravity due to the floor-mounted battery pack and a 106.3 inch-long wheelbase, the Niro EV delivers a vehicle that’s entertaining to drive, stable and feels planted and substantial on the road. Of course, driving style affects the amount of energy expended, and the Niro EV is equipped with a variety of tools that put lots of useful energy management control in the driver’s hands, including:

Four drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport and Eco+ – that automatically adjust regenerative braking level, air conditioning and heating settings, and even set speed limits to help manage operating efficiency 3

Smart regenerative braking operated via paddle shifters provides drivers the ability to slow the car and capture kinetic energy, returning energy to the battery and adding extra range. Drivers can choose from four regen braking levels (0 to 3) depending on how aggressive drivers want the regen effort and energy efficiency (range) needs

Brake and Hold System feature allows regen paddle shifter to bring the car to a full stop, adding energy to the battery that would be lost using normal braking 4

Smart Regen System adjusts the regenerative braking level based on a vehicle being detected in front of the Niro EV and can create smoother coast-down driving, especially when descending a steep road 5

Smart Eco Pedal Guide display on the instrument cluster that helps to keep the driver aware of real-time power distribution based on accelerator pedal input

SOURCE: Kia Motors