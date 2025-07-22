All Lucid Airs gain access to 23,500+ Tesla Superchargers; 2026 Lucid Air lineup continues range and efficiency leadership

Access to the Tesla Supercharger network will be available for all Lucid Air models beginning July 31, with a Lucid-approved adapter

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced updates and enhancements to the Lucid Air model lineup to deliver increased convenience and peace-of-mind to owners. The updated 2026 lineup maintains or increases its industry-leading range ratings from the EPA, and starting on July 31, all Lucid Airs gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network, with an approved available adapter. With so many options for public charging, road tripping in one of the longest-range electric vehicles available is now even more confidence-inspiring.

Lucid Air gains access to Tesla Supercharger network

All Lucid Air owners, regardless of model or model year, will gain access to the North American Tesla Supercharger network starting July 31, 2025. Unlike the Lucid Gravity, with its native NACS charge port and high-tech boost charging capabilities, Lucid Air uses a NACS adapter available from Lucid to plug into compatible Tesla Superchargers (V3 and above). The DC NACS to CCS1 adapter will be priced at $220 US excluding taxes.

Using this solution, the Air can charge at up to 50 kW and gain up to 200 miles of range per hour of charging, giving owners additional peace of mind while on the road. With the adapter, owners will be able to initiate charging on Tesla Superchargers via the Lucid App, with a credit card saved to their Lucid Wallet.

“In addition to offering the longest-range electric vehicle available, Lucid is committed to offering our customers seamless and wide access to public charging,” said Emad Dlala, Senior Vice President of Powertrain at Lucid Motors. “Access to the Tesla Supercharging network for the Lucid Air is yet another major milestone.”

Introducing the 2026 Lucid Air Lineup

For 2026, Lucid Air Touring increases its EPA-estimated range over 6 percent to 431 miles, while the rest of the Air lineup maintains range leadership with up to 512 miles of EPA-estimated range from Air Grand Touring.1 The Lucid Air lineup also adds new standard and optional equipment for 2026. Updated standard equipment across models includes the Lucid Mobile Charging Cable Kit, as well as a new air conditioning compressor from Lucid Gravity for improved cooling capacity and an even quieter interior for all Lucid Airs. A new optional 19-inch Aeronaut wheel, available in both Platinum and Stealth appearances, offers another visual alternative to complement the Lucid Air’s stunning design. The eye-catching five triple-spoke wheel is available on Lucid Air Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring.

Lucid also recently announced a major update to its DreamDrive® Pro suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to deliver Hands-Free Drive Assist and Hands-Free Lane Change Assist2 to Lucid Air owners later this month. Hands-Free Drive Assist and Hands-Free Lane Change Assist mark a significant enhancement to Lucid’s DreamDrive Pro system, delivering an ADAS system to customers that is both simple and safe to use, while significantly reducing fatigue behind the wheel.

“Enhancements to the Lucid Air for model year 2026 along with regular software updates demonstrate, yet again, Lucid’s commitment to constant and continuing improvement,” said Eric Bach, Senior Vice-President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid Motors. “The Lucid Air, already one of the most advanced electric vehicles on the road, is now even more compelling.”

Specific enhancements and changes will be seen throughout the Lucid Air lineup for the 2026 model year. Customers can now customize the 2026 Lucid Air using the Design Yours configurator.

Lucid Air Pure

The 2026 Lucid Air Pure gives customers streamlined options while retaining its value leadership. The Mojave PurLuxe Interior is available with either the standard 12-way power heated front seats or optional 20-way power heated and ventilated seats with massage, while a new rear center console display and storage bin are now included in the optional Comfort and Convenience Package. The Lucid Air Pure will now exclusively be equipped with DreamDrive Premium. The Mojave PurLuxe Interior is available with either the standard 12-way power heated front seats or optional 20-way power heated and cooled seats with massage.

The 2026 Lucid Air Pure is priced at $70,90033 in the US and $99,90044 in Canada.

Lucid Air Touring

Thanks to new higher density battery cells, the 2026 Lucid Air Touring significantly expands its EPA-estimated range rating to 431 miles.1 Increased range plus the ability to charge at speeds of up to 250kW makes the Lucid Air Touring one of the most accessible long-range EVs available today.

Wheel and tire choices for the 2026 Lucid Air Touring will include the standard 19-inch Aero Range wheel and new optional 19-inch Aeronaut wheel, both with Pirelli P-Zero all-season tires, as well as the optional 20-inch Aero Lite wheel with Michelin Pilot Sport performance tires. The 2026 Lucid Air Touring is priced at $79,9003 in the US and $112,8004 in Canada.

Lucid Air Grand Touring

Massaging, 20-way power memory front seats are now standard on the 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring. These seats include power-adjustable bolsters, heating and ventilation, and Lucid’s exemplary massage function. These full-feature seats make road trips in the industry’s longest range electric vehicle, at up to 512 miles of EPA-estimated range,1 even more comfortable and relaxing.

The 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring is priced at $114,90033 in the US and $161,20044 in Canada.

Lucid Mobile Charging Cable Kit

The 40-amp Mobile Lucid Charging Cable Kit will be standard in all models. The kit includes a NEMA 14-50 adapter that enables charging at 240 volts and 40 amps (9.6 kW) to add up to 40 miles of range per hour. Also included is a NEMA 5-15 adapter for charging at 120 volts and 12 amps (1.4 kW) for up to four miles per hour. The charger is also capable of vehicle-to-vehicle charging with the available RangeXchange charging adapter.

1 When equipped with 19″ wheels; range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

2 Hands-Free Drive Assist and Hands-Free Lane Change Assist are not a replacement for safe, attentive driving or a driver’s judgment. Drivers should remain focused on the road and their surroundings at all times. Do not use with a hand-held device. Only use on compatible roads as indicated via an in-vehicle alert. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. More details and limitations will be available in your Owner’s Manual. DreamDrive Pro is an optional feature.

3 Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees.

4 Pricing includes $2,000 CAD Destination Fee, $200 CAD Documentation Fee and $100 CAD Federal Air Conditioning Tax. Excludes Federal Luxury Tax, sales tax, and provincial levies & fees.

