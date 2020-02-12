All Geely vehicles to use advanced anti-bacterial filters in 2020 models

Geely Auto announced that all of its future vehicles will be equipped with Geely’s G-Clean Intelligent Air Purification System (IAPS), a new system that is able to automatically filter out harmful particulates from the vehicles internal air environment.

Geely Auto’s new IAPS system was developed in just 20 days in reaction to the onset of the 2019 Coronavirus which has affected large areas of China, Geely’s engineers worked non-stop with suppliers to bring the concept from the drawing board to future production vehicles in record time and will be seen in production cars from March 2020.

Geely vehicles equipped with the new IAPS system will receive an advanced new active carbon chemical filter that can effectively absorb harmful gases such as formaldehyde as they enter the vehicle and is also able to filter out irritating odor and harmful pollutants once they are detected by the automatic system. In addition, the IAPS is equipped with a negative ion generator that is able to sterilize and deodorize in vehicle pollutants and aim to remove in airborne viruses, bacteria, fungi, and molds, etc, achieving the same level of air filter as an N95 respiration system.

Geely has already introduced the new IAPS system into 150 Geely Jiaji MPV’s that have been given to frontline workers battling the Coronavirus epidemic across China.

Under the Geely Healthy Car program, Geely Auto will move to invest 370 million RMB into the development of healthier vehicles. Geely will act in three key phases to develop advanced healthy vehicles – in the first phase Geely will introduce short term solutions such as the IASP systems that can bring intelligent, high level air quality protection to vehicle occupants and bring them to market at affordable levels. In Phase two and three Geely will be partnering with leading medical agencies and material companies to develop clean materials for interior and exterior parts such as buttons and grab handles which may harbor harmful bacteria and viruses.

SOURCE: Geely