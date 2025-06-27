All-electric Rizon Truck expands California footprint with new deliveries to public and private fleets

All-electric Rizon trucks deployed at California businesses including Treefort Entertainment, LA Percussion, and South Bay Fabrication

All-electric Rizon Truck continues to scale its California presence with new vehicle deliveries to both municipal and commercial customers. From city services to the film and fabrication industries, organizations are choosing Rizon to reduce emissions while maintaining performance.

Rizon trucks serving businesses

Treefort Entertainment, a specialty equipment rental company serving the film and television industry, added a Rizon e18L electric box truck to its fleet, where it is utilized to deliver camera support and rigging equipment to productions across Los Angeles.

LA Percussion, a one-of-a-kind musical instrument rental company, added a Rizon e18L electric box truck, to provide quieter, zero-emission deliveries to its customers.

South Bay Fabrication, a precision sheet metal and fabrication specialist in Huntington Beach, added a Rizon all-electric truck to its fleet supporting its goals for innovation and low-impact operations.

Rizon trucks serving public sectors

California’s public sector is also embracing electrification, with local agencies adding Rizon e18L trucks to their operations.

In the Central Valley, one municipality is using a Rizon truck upfitted with a dump-body to support wellness services, while a Sacramento-area utility has adopted a box-body model aligned with supporting its 2030 carbon neutrality goal.

A Southern California school district recently added two refrigerated Rizon trucks to meet rising demand for zero-emission fleet capabilities.

“It’s exciting to see more organizations across sectors embracing zero-emission transportation,” said Andreas Deuschle, the Global Head of Rizon Truck. “Whether supporting municipal services or creative industries, Rizon trucks are proving their value in real-world operations. This wave of adoption underscores growing confidence in the capability, reliability, and environmental benefits of electric commercial vehicles.”

Rizon trucks hit streets in Canada

Rizon’s delivery announcement in California follows a flurry of deliveries in Canada, with units now operating on streets for municipalities and businesses alike in British Columbia and Ontario. Rizon entered the Canadian market in 2024 and established a sales network across three provinces.

Ideal for urban and last-mile delivery

Rizon trucks are well suited to urban and last-mile deliveries and routes of up to 160 miles per day. They are ideally suited to a variety of applications including dry vans, flatbeds, landscape dumps, reefers, and trash compactors, and feature an electric power take-off (ePTO), which is controllable from the cab and allows for specialized equipment such as reefer belt drives and hydraulic pumps.

Advanced safety

In addition to versatility, Rizon trucks incorporate advanced passive and active safety systems to help safeguard drivers, passengers, and the communities in which they operate. Drivers can feel even more secure in stop-and-go traffic and congested urban areas thanks to advanced safety technologies such as Active Brake Assist and Active Side Guard Assist.

Charging options

Rizon trucks are capable of being charged by two types of battery charging systems, Level 2 AC charging (J1772) and DC Fast Charging CCS1 compliant.

SOURCE: Rizon