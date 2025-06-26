All-electric right to your doorstep: FUSO eCanter in use at logistics service provider Gebrüder Weiss in Croatia

Two all-electric FUSO eCanter trucks are now joining the Croatian fleet of Gebrüder Weiss, a global logistics provider headquartered in Austria

Two all-electric FUSO eCanter trucks are now joining the Croatian fleet of Gebrüder Weiss, a global logistics provider headquartered in Austria. The two 8.55-ton trucks with a wheelbase of 4750 mm are equipped with 129 kW electric motors and an L-battery pack that enables ranges of up to 200 km between charges. The vehicles will be used for last-mile deliveries to the recipient’s doorstep in the greater Zagreb area (Croatia).

The FUSO eCanter in this version is characterized by compact exterior dimensions combined with excellent maneuverability and a large load volume. This makes it ideal for urban distribution transport. The vehicles have a Standard-Cabin with a digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch multimedia display with touchscreen. Automatic air conditioning, a heated steering wheel, and a heated windshield ensure comfort in both summer and winter. The vehicles are equipped with LED lights at the front and rear. Both eCanter vehicles feature Lane-Assist, Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA 6), the Blind Spot Information System (BSIS), and a rear view camera. The eCanter has a thin-walled box body with a Dhollandia loading ramp and a load capacity of 1,500 kg.

Sustainable home delivery: Gebrüder Weiss continues to electrify the “last mile” in Croatia

With over 500 years of transport history, Gebrüder Weiss is now a global logistics service provider with more than 8,600 employees at 180 locations in 34 countries. The company has also been present in Croatia since 2000 and offers solutions for land, sea, and air transport as well as comprehensive logistics services at its three locations in Zagreb, Split, and Rijeka. A particular focus is on “last mile deliveries,” where the use of locally emission-free vehicles is becoming increasingly important. With the integration of the FUSO eCanter truck, Gebrüder Weiss is sending another signal as part of its long-term sustainability strategy. The company is committed to continuously increasing the proportion of alternative drive systems in its fleet. More than 50 transport vehicles with alternative drive systems are already in use in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Croatia – from heavy-duty trucks to electric transporters.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck