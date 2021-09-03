All-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E takes two more charging titles to become triple Guinness World Records holder

Ford’s newest all-electric car, the Mustang Mach-E, has become a triple Guinness World Records™ holder after adding two charging titles to the ultra-efficiency record already won this summer.

Guinness World Records confirmed 43 minutes, 13 seconds as the shortest charge time on Britain’s longest journey, wiping over 30 minutes from the previous attempt. Fast charging the rear-wheel drive extended range Mustang Mach-E, which set the record, at 150kW adds around 73 miles of driving range every 10 minutes on charge.

The team only stopped at MFG’s charging hub in Wigan, in North West England, for the single charge last month, meaning the fewest charge stop record will be permanently held by Ford Mustang Mach-E. MFG’s charging network will be joining the 15,000 UK charging locations, and 200,000 across Europe, which can be located, navigated to and paid for in the Ford Pass app.

In July, the Mach-E’s ultra-efficiency on the same route consumed the least energy by an electric vehicle by travelling 6.5 miles per kilowatt hour (kWh) – equating to well over 500 miles of range, compared to an official 379-mile capability from a single charge.

Tim Nicklin, Ford’s electrification manager, said: “As deliveries ramp up, customers can be assured of Mach-E’s viability for daily use – as evidenced by this triple record-breaking performance, even on the UK’s most extreme journey.

“Ford’s own Go Electric report on consumer perceptions reveals that the average range which the public thinks an electric car can travel is under 150 miles. If the Mach-E can achieve well over three times that distance in the hands of professionals, and under 45 minutes of top-up charging on route, it can easily accommodate customers’ everyday requirements.”

World record team members Paul Clifton, BBC transport correspondent, and co-drivers Fergal McGrath, Kevin Booker and Adam Wood, already hold petrol and diesel economy records between them. They used essential remote data logging capability from Adam’s employer, Intrepid, to monitor and record the car’s energy use – as required by the stringent standards for independent verification set by Guinness World Records.

Their record-breaking Ford Mustang Mach-E will be at Fully Charged Live this weekend, as part of Ford’s Go Electric roadshow, which provides answers to consumer questions raised about electrified motoring. The roadshow’s display vehicles demonstrate Ford’s move towards all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions of its entire car and van range, ahead of the UK’s 2030 switch to electrified new vehicles.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ LINKS

Lowest energy consumption driving from John O’Groats to Land’s End in an electric car – over 6.5 miles/kWh (previous record 1.8 miles/kWh)

Shortest charging time from John O’Groats to Land’s End in an electric vehicle – 43 min 13 sec (previous 75-minute record by Tesla)

Fewest charge stops from John O’Groats to Land’s End in an electric vehicle (cannot be challenged, minimum stops achieved)

