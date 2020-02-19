All Citroën diesel passenger cars now comply with RDE2 emissions standard

From Wednesday 19 February 2020, the whole of the Citroën passenger car range with BlueHDi diesel engines* will comply with the latest ‘Real Driving Emissions Step 2’ standard (officially referred to as Euro 6D). The Euro 6D standard means that emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), in real world driving conditions, are permitted to be a maximum of 1.43 times the laboratory limit of 80mg/km.

This development, well in advance of the official January 2021 deadline for existing vehicles on sale, will result in customers taking delivery of new Citroën passenger cars from 19 February benefitting from reduced Total Cost of Ownership. Citroën BlueHDi diesel models now benefit from a 4% reduction to the Benefit in Kind (BIK) taxation rate imposed on company car drivers, whilst private buyers will enjoy lowered Vehicle Excise Duty (and consequently a reduction to On The Road prices).

Models positively affected by the re-homologation are C3, C3 Aircross Compact SUV, C4 Cactus Hatch, C5 Aircross SUV and the Citroën MPV range, including Berlingo (5 and 7-seats), Grand C4 SpaceTourer (7-seats) and SpaceTourer (6, 7 and 8-seats).

An example of the BIK savings for company car drivers: an RDE2 compliant C5 Aircross SUV in popular ‘Flair’ trim fitted with the BlueHDi 130 EAT8 Auto S&S (stop and start) engine and gearbox would attract savings of £19 and £39 per month for 20% and 40% taxpayers respectively.

SOURCE: Citroën