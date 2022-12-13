Alfa Romeo welcomes Andreas Seidl as Sauber Group Chief Executive Officer

Sauber Group and Alfa Romeo are delighted to announce the appointment of Andreas Seidl as its new Chief Executive Officer

Sauber Group and Alfa Romeo are delighted to announce the appointment of Andreas Seidl as its new Chief Executive Officer. Seidl will start in his new role in January 2023 and will be tasked with continuing the growth of the group as a whole as Sauber keeps establishing itself as one of the brightest sporting and industrial entities on the market.

Born in Passau, Germany, Andreas Seidl began his motorsport career with BMW’s Formula 1 project, where he also worked as Head of Track Operations at Sauber for a number of years. As Team Principal at Porsche, Seidl later celebrated several world championships and three overall victories at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans between 2015 and 2017, before moving on to become Team Principal of the McLaren F1 Team in 2019.

Seidl will take over the CEO position from predecessor, Frédéric Vasseur; together with the team, Seidl will now work on the appointment of its new Team Principal, which will be communicated in due course.

Jean Philippe Imparato Ceo Alfa Romeo: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Andreas Seidl into the Alfa Romeo Tribe. His highly experienced background will be key to reach our ambitious objectives in 2023. We will be supporting and working alongside Andreas and the team day by day throughout the upcoming season, which promises to be even more exciting. I’d also like to take this chance to sincerely thank Frédéric Vasseur for the outstanding job he did in improving the team’s performance year after year and in achieving the best result in the Formula One Constructors’ standings in a decade with a sixth place finish in 2022.”

Andreas Seidl, CEO of Sauber Group: “It is great to join the Sauber Group from January: this is a team with a rich history in Formula One and an organisation I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years. I can’t wait to join the team and work with all the colleagues at the Sauber Group on the ambitious goals we have set together. I want to thank Finn Rausing and everyone at the Sauber Group for their choice: I am looking forward to repaying their trust with my work.”

Finn Rausing, Sauber Holding AG Chairman of the Board of Directors: “It is an immense pleasure to welcome Andreas Seidl back to Hinwil as CEO of the Sauber Group. Andreas’s experience is second to none and he brings to Sauber Group a clear understanding of what is required to achieve sustained success. He takes over a company on an upward path and he shares our commitment to keeping our organisation growing: I look forward to many years of success together.”

SOURCE: Stellantis