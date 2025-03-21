Alfa Romeo unveils details of innovative Q4 system, the project based on efficiency

This completes the launch of the Junior model, now available in 38 countries, with 30,000 orders already placed worldwide, of which a significant proportion of 19% in the full-electric configuration

This completes the launch of the Junior model, now available in 38 countries, with 30,000 orders already placed worldwide, of which a significant proportion of 19% in the full-electric configuration. Significant figures that are expected to rise with the launch of the new Ibrida Q4, the only premium compact car to also offer a Q4 all-wheel drive variant with automated rear-wheel drive axle management. At the end of the day, all-wheel drive is an essential factor for a Premium brand like Alfa Romeo, and the Q4 has a smart way to provide it, using the Power Looping Technology system to make sure it works even at low battery.

The all-wheel drive is functional to the DNA and is always active thanks to Power Looping Technology

The Alfa Romeo DNA selector enables the driver to adapt the vehicle’s performance to different driving needs: “Dynamic,” for a sporty driving experience with maximum power; “Natural,” ideal for everyday use; “Advanced Efficiency” to optimize fuel consumption and offer a smooth drive; “Q4,” for low-grip conditions, always ensuring the utmost safety and control. In detail, in “Natural” and “Advanced Efficiency” modes, the Q4 system operates automatically, prioritizing efficiency without sacrificing all-wheel drive when necessary. Up to 90 km/h, the car operates predominantly in front-wheel drive (FWD), to maximize energy efficiency. However, the advanced software can activate rear-wheel drive when required, switching to AWD mode to ensure maximum stability and traction in all driving conditions.

If “Dynamic” driving mode is selected, Q4 all-wheel drive optimizes performance to ensure maximum traction and responsiveness. From 0 to 40 km/h, the car always operates in AWD, distributing torque on both axles to ensure maximum grip and more effective acceleration. Above 40 km/h, the system prioritizes efficiency, automatically switching to front-wheel drive (FWD) only to reduce energy losses without compromising driving dynamics.

Plus, in “Q4” mode, all-wheel drive is always active up to 30 km/h, ensuring maximum traction when starting up and at low speeds. Once this threshold is exceeded, SMART Q4 mode kicks in, where the electric motor remains activated at all times, for faster engagement of rear-wheel drive when necessary. This smart system optimizes driving dynamics, maintaining the responsiveness of all-wheel drive up to 90 km/h, for a perfect balance between performance and efficiency. Finally, thanks to the Power Looping Technology function, rear-wheel drive remains active even at low battery, guaranteeing continuity of performance. In this configuration, the front electric motor also acts as an energy generator, directly powering the rear motor.

Driving dynamics: maximum agility and control with Q4 all-wheel drive

Q4 all-wheel drive further elevates the dynamic performance of the Junior Ibrida, offering faster and more precise cornering. It enters corners faster than the already-excellent FWD hybrid version. This improvement results in the vehicle’s greater agility and responsiveness, optimizing control and driving dynamics without compromising stability. Even in Dynamic drive mode, the Q4 version adds value, providing a perfect balance between agility and stability. The cornering speed is a significant improvement on the FWD hybrid version, and is always responsive and accurate. To support this dynamic balance, the Q4 setup reduces understeer by 30%, enabling the car to maintain a more natural and precise trajectory when cornering. In conclusion, the new suspension setup and optimized torque management distribute traction more effectively, further enhancing the qualities of the Junior Ibrida and making driving even more intuitive and engaging.

Strengths of new Junior Ibrida Q4, expanding the most comprehensive line-up in the segment

In terms of efficiency, the new model is the benchmark in the category: as there is no physical connection between the two axles and, consequently, consumption and CO2 emissions are low; the latter are below 120g, to confirm that the new version represents the best balance between performance and emissions. Plus, the Junior Ibrida Q4 debuts MultiLink independent rear suspension on this platform, to ensure the utmost comfort and the highest levels of driving pleasure in everyday driving. Not to mention that traction performance is exceptional in all conditions: whether in the snow, mud or country roads in the rain, the vehicle ensures maximum grip, offering safety and control in any scenario. With the launch of the new Q4 technology, the Junior line-up is therefore expanded, making it the most comprehensive in the segment and giving customers a free choice between Full-Electric motors (ideal for the city) or Hybrid (perfect for long distances) and different versions: Junior to enjoy everyday sportiness; Junior Veloce for those seeking extreme performance; and Junior Ibrida Q4, for a safe, comfortable and high-performance drive in all conditions, especially in the event of poor grip, with no compromises on weight and efficiency.

Q4 hybrid configuration, to satisfy a diverse range of customers

The Junior Ibrida Q4 combines a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with 136 hp and two 21-kW electric motors for a combined output of 145 hp. The configuration includes an electric motor on the front axle, integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a second motor mounted on the rear axle, ensuring traction without a physical connection between the two axles. This layout ensures optimal torque distribution, guaranteeing excellent traction in all driving conditions. Ideal for tricky roads and adverse weather conditions, the new Junior Q4 version is designed for a diverse clientele: from winter and summer sports enthusiasts to all-wheel drive enthusiasts. It also meets the needs of those who want maximum versatility, so they can tackle both city routes with agility and detours on less comfortable terrain in complete safety. The Junior Ibrida Q4 is therefore a natural choice for those looking for a car that can adapt to every driving need or professional task, making it ideal for fleets and the business sector as well.

Utmost driving comfort with MultiLink rear suspension

Debuting on the platform for the first time, MultiLink independent rear suspension is designed to ensure maximum comfort for everyday driving and improve traction in all road conditions. Plus, the springs, shock absorbers and stabilizer bars have been specially developed for this configuration. This advanced suspension system provides an increased ability to absorb unevenness in the ground, ensuring superior comfort for all occupants and excellent handling.

Iconic design and premium features

In terms of aesthetics, the standout features of the Junior Ibrida Q4 are the new reinterpretation of the “Leggenda” badge, Full LED headlights, and “Petali” 18” alloy wheels. The passenger compartment is embellished with exclusive features such as leather steering wheel, the heated Spiga seats in vinyl and fabric (electric driver’s seat adjustment with massage and 6-way manual for the passenger seat), 10.25” infotainment system with navigation, sound system with 6 speakers, and pedals and door sills in aluminum. Attention to detail is also ensured by the elegant and distinctive 8-color interior lighting marking out the air vents, central tunnel, and the iconic Telescope. Also as standard, level 2 autonomous driving, 180° rearview camera, handsfree electric tailgate, and keyless system with proximity access technology.

SOURCE: Stellantis