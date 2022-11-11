Alfa Romeo tops premium segment in J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study

Alfa Romeo finished first among premium brands, up nine places and 25 points from 2021 – greatest improvement in premium segment

Alfa Romeo led the way for premium marques and all Stellantis brands as the top premium automotive brand in the J.D. Power* 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study.SM

The iconic brand recorded the greatest climb in the 14-brand premium segment, compared with last year’s study, with a 25-point rise to a score of 833. Alfa Romeo’s eight-place jump from ninth place topped the premium-brand category.

“Quality of our products and customer care are top priorities for Alfa Romeo, and we are genuinely proud to see our efforts have placed the brand at number one among Premium brands in the J.D. Power Sales Satisfaction Index,” said Larry Dominique, SVP, Head of Alfa Romeo North America. “We are focused on continually improving the overall customer experience of owning an Alfa Romeo, and this is a testament to our intense focus on enhancing the dealership component.”

Alfa Romeo is pleased to have achieved this result in recognition of the work done in the United States and all the activities set up for improving customer satisfaction and quality, not only on the product side but also in terms of customer experience, top priorities for the brand.

SOURCE: Stellantis