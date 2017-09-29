Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio sets new record for Fastest Production SUV at Nürburgring

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has set the new benchmark for a production SUV at Germany’s legendary Nürburgring circuit, lapping the epic 12.9 mile Nordschleife in a record 7 minutes 51.7 seconds. This new time is a full eight seconds faster than the previous production SUV record.

Italian driver Fabio Francia set the blistering lap record, the same driver who previously set the fastest Nürburgring track record for four-door saloons in the Giulia Quadrifoglio with a lap time of just 7 minutes and 32 seconds.

Alfa Romeo’s first ever production SUV, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio stands out thanks to its distinctive Italian style, advanced technology, innovative engines and excellent power-to-weight ratio.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio extensively integrates lightweight, state-of-the-art materials, such as a carbon fibre driveshaft, to deliver segment-leading torsional rigidity, direct steering and a perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

The range-topping high-performance SUV is powered by an all-aluminum, direct-injection 2.9-litre 24-valve Twin-Turbo intercooled V6 engine, delivering 510hp and 600Nm of torque, which is coupled with the Q4 all-wheel-drive system. The engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with specific settings for shifting in just 150 milliseconds in Race mode.

Designed to enhance the all-new lightweight Alfa Romeo architecture, the all-aluminium 2.9-litre V6 Twin-Turbo engine features a compact 90-degree layout and was holistically designed for a low centre of gravity within the chassis.

Advanced technology features unique to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio include a four-mode Alfa DNA Pro selector with Race mode, torque vectoring differential, Quadrifoglio-tuned adaptive suspension and cylinder deactivation to maximise fuel efficiency.

A number of ultra-high performance options will be available on the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, including Ultra-lightweight carbon fibre shell Sparco racing seats, providing maximum lateral support during extreme cornering, and designed to be the lightest in the segment while providing comfort for long road trips and ultra-high-performance, and a Brembo carbon-ceramic material (CCM) brake system.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio range is now available in UK dealerships and the range-topping Stelvio Quadrifoglio will join the line up in the UK in 2018.

