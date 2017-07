Alfa Romeo Stelvio achieves coveted five-star Euro NCAP rating

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio has achieved a coveted five-star Euro NCAP rating with a score of 97% for the protection of adult occupants: the highest score in its category.

The marque’s first ever SUV was recognised for two key areas of excellence: the adoption of extensive innovative safety features and the structural efficiency of its rigid and lightweight body shell, which is constructed from high-tech materials such as carbon fibre, aluminium and aluminium composite.

Finding the perfect balance between driving experience and vehicle safety, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is fitted with a wide range of innovative safety systems. A first in its segment, the Stelvio benefits from Alfa Romeo’s Integrated Brake System (IBS) which significantly reduces braking distance thanks to its combination of electronics and mechanics.

Furthermore, a host of safety systems come as standard, including Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Autonomous Emergency Brake (AEB) with pedestrian detection. For the latter, a radar and camera work together to constantly monitor the presence of obstacles or vehicles in the car’s trajectory and warn the driver of the risk of imminent collision. In the event of the driver failing to react in time, the system automatically applies the brakes to avoid an impact or reduce its severity.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the second model utilising Alfa Romeo’s new ‘Giorgio’ platform architecture to be awarded a prestigious five-star Euro NCAP rating. In 2016, Alfa Romeo’s award-winning sports saloon Giulia scored the highest occupant protection rating ever achieved, despite the introduction of a more stringent rating system in 2015.

Now earning the five-star accolade for the brand’s first ever SUV, the success of the ‘Giorgio’ architecture demonstrates Alfa Romeo’s focus on developing new models with superlative handling, control and innovative safety systems.

