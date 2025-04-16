Alfa Romeo presents dedicated logo to celebrate its 115-year history

Alfa Romeo presents the logo to celebrate its 115th anniversary, as a tribute to its legendary history

On June 24, Alfa Romeo will be 115 years old, a memorable milestone the global brand is celebrating today with the official presentation of a celebratory logo, paying homage to an extraordinary history of Italian passion, style, and sporting competition. The new logo is thus shared with the official clubs and with all fans around the world, for use at events and rallies, and in dedicated materials and local initiatives. It is a symbolic but potent gesture to emphasize the profound and visceral bond between the brand and its passionate “Alfisti” fandom, in a relationship that knows no bounds of geography or time, but which thrives on a common passion and the sharing of the brand’s founding values. For its reveal to the world, Alfa Romeo has chosen a special moment of the year: these days, the brand and its fans are remembering the historic victory at the 1930 Mille Miglia with Tazio Nuvolari and the debut of the Quadrifoglio at the 1923 Targa Florio.

115 years on the move: the celebratory logo that tells the story of the Alfa Romeo spirit

The 115th anniversary logo celebrates Alfa Romeo’s heritage, in a contemporary design that combines past, present and future. The ascending diagonal of the number “115” symbolizes the momentum and drive for innovation, core values embedded in the brand’s DNA. The “5,” the focal point of the composition, is embraced by the Biscione, the brand’s historic and iconic emblem used here as both a visual and symbolic element to create depth and a sense of three-dimensionality. The bold contrast between the deep black of the numerals and Alfa red is reminiscent of the brand’s identity, defined by passion, sportiness, and Italian style. The presence of the Biscione and the graphic structure pay homage to the historic celebratory Alfa Romeo logos, reinterpreted in this case according to a minimalist and contemporary approach.

Two legendary dates that tell the story of Alfa Romeo’s DNA

The choice of this day to unveil the new celebratory logo is far from a coincidence. Indeed, the 115th anniversary coincides with two episodes that embody the brand’s most authentic spirit and have contributed to sculpting the Alfa Romeo legend in the collective unconscious. The first dates to April 12-13, 1930: the Mille Miglia, a symbol of motorsport, witnessed the triumph of the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport #84, driven by Tazio Nuvolari and Giovanni Battista Guidotti. It was the first victory of the “flying Mantuan” in this race, but also the first time that the threshold of an average speed of 100 km/h had been passed on such a long and demanding route. A memorable feat that consecrated the brand’s technical excellence and the tenacity of its leading names. In that edition, Alfa Romeo literally dominated the scene, taking the top four places in the standings. Only a few years earlier, on April 15, 1923, another event destined to make history saw the light of day at the Targa Florio. That was the day Ugo Sivocci won at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo RL TF, bearing the Quadrifoglio symbol on the bodywork for the first time. The small emblem, created as a lucky charm, soon became an icon of the brand, linked to the highest-performance cars and the most daring feats that defined the character of Alfa Romeo, forever embodying the values of speed and courage inherent in the brand.

An unrepeatable year studded with sporting and industrial anniversaries in the name of the Biscione

The 115th anniversary takes on even greater value given that, in 2025, other celebrations of significant models and fundamental sporting achievements are intertwined. For example, just 100 years ago the legendary Alfa Romeo GP Tipo P2 won the first World Automobile Championship, establishing itself on international tracks thanks to the design genius of Vittorio Jano and the talent of the official drivers, including Antonio Ascari and Gastone Brilli-Peri, who led the field in an epic season that cemented the brand into the elite of world motoring. Not to mention that this year also marks the 75th anniversary of the debut at the Paris Motor Show of the 1900, the first Alfa Romeo car produced on a large scale, and the resounding victory of the Tipo 158 “Alfetta,” crowned World Champion in the inaugural season of Formula 1 and driven by Nino Farina, the first world champion in the history of F1 and a symbol of the brand’s technical and sporting excellence. In addition, 2025 also sees celebrations of the debut at the 1955 Turin Motor Show of the Giulietta Berlina, a model that brought elegance and dynamism to Italians’ everyday lives, followed in 1965 by the Giulia Sprint GTA presented at the Amsterdam Motor Show, a veritable “sacred monster” of racing that took victories all over the world. Finally, in 1975 the 33 TT 12 won the World Championship for Makes and ten years later the Alfa 75 made its debut, as the final mass-production Alfa Romeo model built on the Alfetta platform. In short, we are faced with a series of anniversaries that is not a mere coincidence, but an extraordinary synchrony of history. Every date, every car, every milestone contributes to plotting the unique profile of Alfa Romeo, a brand that has not followed the sign of the times for 115 years, but has challenged it. And now more than ever, it is looking ahead with the same grit and passion that have made it an uncompromising icon.

SOURCE: Stellantis