Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce debuts new 280-CV 100% electric motor

A few days ahead of road tests, the development of Junior Veloce – a version equipped with specific “made by and for” Alfa Romeo solutions – is coming to an end

A few days ahead of the dynamic debut of Alfa Romeo Junior, where insiders will be testing the brand’s new compact sports car at the Balocco Proving Ground (Vercelli province), the Alfa Romeo engineering development team has finalized the dynamic development of the project. Tests have shown the output of the electric motor to be 280 hp, in line with the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale Veloce models.

Reserved for the international trade press and in advance of the type-approval phase, Alfa Romeo Junior will be on the test bench in its 100% electric 280 CV / 207-kW version, on the same circuits where the Italian team of Alfa Romeo engineers validated the dynamic design targets.

The new electric motor will be making its debut in the new compact sports car, the sportiest version in the line-up in this configuration.

A one-of-a-kind compact car with a pure, recognizably Alfa Romeo sportiness

Not only is the new motor a specific feature, every development in the design has also been focused on maximizing performance, road handling, and pure driving pleasure:

Ad-hoc calibration to make the steering the most direct in the segment (14.6) and extremely precise, to enhance its exceptional road holding qualities; the sports suspension has been lowered by 25 mm; the front and rear anti-roll bars are extra sporty to guarantee quick cornering with a high level of grip; the braking system has front discs of over 380 mm with four-piston monobloc calipers; the Torsen differential offers the best possible traction in all conditions. The high-performance 20” tires are also specific to electric vehicles and offer extensive levels of grip.

Plus, the targets and objectives are as they always are for every Alfa Romeo: best-in-class handling and driving dynamics. Therefore, the same team of engineers who have created unique projects such as the 4C, 8C, Giulia & Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Giulia GTA and the current ongoing development of the 33 Stradale has been called on for this project.

The 20-km “Langhe” circuit, available for the first time

The event is due to take place at the Balocco Proving Ground, where industry expert drivers will be testing the highest-spec version in the Junior line-up as part of the phase ahead of type approval.

For the first time, the international press will be provided access to the entire configuration of the “Langhe” circuit. A genuine exclusive: the entire route of over 20 km has never been made available to external drivers who are not members of the Alfa Romeo development team. All the Alfa Romeo road cars from the last few decades have been subjected to development testing on the same track, in exactly the same place where the Alfa Romeo Junior will be on the test benches. Likewise, the historic, unforgettable “Alfa Corse” team also tested and fine-tuned right here the racing cars that competed in international motor racing (F1 – DTM – Super Turismo).

SOURCE: Stellantis