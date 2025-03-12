Alfa Romeo: Innovative Q4 technology debuts on Junior, now with the most comprehensive line-up in the segment

All-wheel drive and Alfa Romeo's typical driving dynamics are the result of a project aimed at optimum balance between performance and emissions

Everything is ready for the dynamic debut of the Junior Hybrid Q4, an event that will give international journalists the opportunity to find out the nitty-gritty and test drive the evolution of Q4 technology, now the characteristic feature of the brand’s entire offering. This completes the launch of the Junior model, now available in 38 countries. Only a few months since launch, it has racked up over 27,000 orders worldwide, of which a significant proportion of 19% in the full-electric configuration . Significant figures that are expected to rise with the introduction of the new Ibrida Q4, the all-wheel drive variant with automated rear-wheel drive axle management. At the end of the day, all-wheel drive is an essential factor for a Premium brand like Alfa Romeo, and the Ibrida Q4 has a smart way to provide it, using the Power Looping Technology system to make sure it works even at low battery.

Strengths of new Junior Ibrida Q4, expanding the most comprehensive line-up in the segment

In terms of efficiency, the new model is the benchmark in the category: as there is no physical connection between the two axles, the weight increase is extremely low and, consequently, consumption and CO 2 emissions are equally low; the latter are below 120g – values that represent the best balance between performance and emissions in the segment . Plus, the Junior Ibrida Q4 debuts MultiLink independent rear suspension on this platform, to ensure the utmost comfort and the highest levels of driving pleasure in everyday driving. Not to mention that traction performance is exceptional in all conditions: whether in the snow, mud or country roads in the rain, the vehicle ensures maximum grip, offering safety and control in any scenario. With the launch of the new Q4 technology, the Junior line-up is therefore expanded, making it the most comprehensive in the segment and giving customers a free choice between Full-Electric motors (ideal for the city) or Hybrid (perfect for long distances) and different versions: Junior Elettrica to enjoy everyday sportiness; Junior Veloce for those seeking extreme sportiness; and Junior Ibrida Q4, for maximum traction and safety in all conditions, especially in the event of poor grip, with no compromises on weight and efficiency.

Ibrida Q4 configuration

The Junior Ibrida Q4 combines a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with 136 hp and two 21-kW electric motors. The configuration includes an electric motor on the front axle, integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a second motor mounted on the rear axle, ensuring traction without a physical connection between the two axles. This layout ensures optimal torque distribution, guaranteeing excellent traction in all driving conditions. The rear motor is equipped with a gearbox that raises torque on the rear wheels, ensuring maximum traction and stability. Ideal for tricky roads and adverse weather conditions, the new Junior Q4 version is designed for a diverse clientele: from winter and summer sports enthusiasts to all-wheel drive enthusiasts. It also meets the needs of those who want maximum versatility, so they can tackle both city routes with agility and detours on less comfortable terrain in complete safety. The Junior Ibrida Q4 is therefore a natural choice for those looking for a car that can adapt to every driving need or professional task, making it ideal for fleets and the business sector as well.

DNA selector and utmost driving comfort with MultiLink rear suspension

The Alfa Romeo DNA selector enables the driver to adapt the vehicle’s performance to different driving needs: the “Dynamic” mode offers a sporty driving experience with maximum power, while “Natural” mode is ideal for everyday use. “Q4” mode is designed for low-grip conditions, always ensuring maximum safety and control. “Advanced Efficiency” mode optimizes fuel consumption and offers a smooth ride, perfect for maximizing energy efficiency. Debuting on this platform for the first time, MultiLink independent rear suspension is designed to ensure maximum comfort for everyday driving and improve traction in all road conditions. Plus, the springs, shock absorbers and stabilizer bars have been specially developed for this configuration. This advanced suspension system provides an increased ability to absorb unevenness in the ground, ensuring superior comfort for all occupants and excellent handling . The Q4 system is automatically activated based on grip conditions and the slope of the road, ensuring that all-wheel drive is always available using Power Looping Technology , for the car to maintain Q4 traction even at low battery .

Top-of-the-range configuration: “Leggenda” badge and premium features

In terms of aesthetics, the standout features of the Junior Ibrida Q4 are the new reinterpretation of the “Leggenda” badge, Full LED headlights, and 18” alloy wheels. The passenger compartment is embellished with exclusive features such as leather steering wheel, the heated Spiga seats in vinyl and fabric (electric driver’s seat adjustment with massage and 6-way manual for the passenger seat), 10.25” infotainment system with navigation, sound system with 6 speakers, and pedals and door sills in aluminum. Attention to detail is also ensured by the elegant and distinctive 8-color interior lighting marking out the air vents, central tunnel, and the iconic Telescope. Also as standard, level 2 autonomous driving, 180° rearview camera, handsfree electric tailgate, and keyless system with proximity access technology.

SOURCE: Stellantis