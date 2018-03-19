Alfa Romeo Giulia Named a Car and Driver 2018 Editors’ Choice

Alfa Romeo Giulia was also named to Car and Driver’s 2018 10Best Cars this past November

Alfa Romeo Giulia reinvents the premium mid-size sedan segment with an unprecedented level of Italian craftsmanship, class-leading performance, state-of-the-art technology and a true passion for driving

Editors’ Choice selections include all-new or significantly updated vehicles that Car and Driverdrove, tested or evaluated in 2017

The editors of Car and Driver named the Alfa Romeo Giulia – including the record-breaking Giulia Quadrifoglio – to its annual Editors’ Choice list for 2018, recognizing the best cars on the market.

Car and Driver created their Editors’ Choice awards to honor the many excellent vehicles — beyond those in the 10Best halo — that they would recommend to family and friends.

“For Editors’ Choice, we look for exactly the same qualities that inform our 10Best selections: a vehicle’s inherent value, how well it fulfills its intended mission relative to its segment competitors and how engaging it is from behind the wheel,” said Car and Driver. “We comb through every segment and consider all the vehicles we’ve driven, tested and evaluated — more than 700 last year alone.”

Alfa Romeo Giulia models feature an, all-aluminum, 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers a class-leading, standard 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque, allowing it to launch from 0-60 mph in a best-in-class 5.1 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 149 mph.

As the lineup’s “halo” model, the Giulia Quadrifoglio highlights Alfa Romeo’s performance and motorsport expertise with all-aluminum 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine featuring best-in-class 505 horsepower, 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.8 seconds and a record-setting 7:32 lap time around the legendary Nürburgring – the fastest time ever achieved by a four-door production sedan.

All Giulia models offer:

Near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution thanks to Giulia’s all-new rear-wheel-drive Giorgio architecture and class-exclusive standard carbon fiber driveshaft

An extensive list of standard features, including leather seating, bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and back-up camera with park sensors

Class-leading horsepower

Unique Italian style and craftsmanship to the premium mid-size sedan segment

A 55-year heritage of Giulia’s lightweight, performance sedan tradition and more than 100 years of brand history, carving its legend on road courses around the globe

To read more about this year’s Car and Driver Editors’ Choice winners, visit http://caranddriver.com/2018editorschoice.

