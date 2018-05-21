Alfa Romeo finishes one-two-three at the Mille Miglia 2018

1928 was the year of Alfa Romeo’s first win at the Mille Miglia, and 2018 has been a record-breaking edition with 450 teams competing and three Alfa Romeo cars filling the coveted top three places: confirmation of the brand’s unbreakable bond with “the most beautiful race in the world”. Alfa Romeo was at the very heart of this prestigious milestone as both automotive sponsor and as the winner of the top prizes on Viale Venezia in Brescia: the 2018 Mille Miglia was won by the Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 GS Testa Fissa crewed by Tonconogy-Ruffini.

In second place, just eight points behind the victor, was the stunning 6C 1500 Super Sport dating from 1928 with coachwork by Stabilimenti Farina, an official car from the FCA Heritage collection, which is normally on display at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo. The car carried the race number 30, also borne by its sister which won the first Alfa Romeo victory in the Mille Miglia with Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi in 1928. It was driven in the event by Giovanni Moceri, with navigator Daniele Bonetti. Giovanni Moceri is the current holder of the Italian Grandi Eventi ACI Sport Champion title and already has victories in Italy’s biggest historic competitions to his name, from the Mille Miglia to the Targa Florio and the Coppa d’Oro delle Dolomiti. Third place was taken by the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato driven by Vesco-Guerini.

The Alfa Romeo cars entered by FCA Heritage finished in very creditable positions, and all concluded the 36th historic re-evocation of the Mille Miglia by completing the traditional Brescia-Rome-Brescia course.

The 2018 edition has definitely earned a place in Alfa Romeo’s history, and the “Alfa Romeo: the Mille Miglia in 90 places” project has just been launched to trace the most significant stages of the brand’s history at the Mille Miglia.

