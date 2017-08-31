Alfa Romeo celebrates 50th birthday of the legendary 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo is today marking the 50th anniversary of the legendary 33 Stradale, a model renowned for its blend of cutting-edge technology, racing mechanics and beauty.

Designed by Franco Scaglione, the 33 Stradale was first debuted on 31 August 1967, on the eve of the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monza.

A true example of the Italian marque’s values, the 33 Stradale combines timeless beauty with technology derived from the Tipo 33, Alfa Romeo’s legendary race cars. The 33 Stradale is also adorned with the iconic Quadrifoglio, the four-leaf clover badge first used by racing driver Ugo Sivocci in 1923 and now as a modern day mark of best-in-class performance technology, as demonstrated in the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Today, Alfa Romeo is commemorating the 33 Stradale and the 33 project of racing cars with a special exhibition at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo in Arese, Milan. Alongside a prototype 33 Stradale, the display includes five of the six concept cars derived from the 33 chassis, including Carabo, Iguana, 33/2 Speciale, Cuneo and Navajo. Also on display are the 33/2 Daytona, 33/3, 33 TT12 and 33 SC12 turbo racing cars.

The exhibition at the Museo Storico is open to visitors from 31 August during Museum opening hours (10am to 6pm daily, closed on Tuesdays).

It is the first in a programme of events run by Alfa Romeo, the Museo Storico and FCA Heritage, the department dedicated to promoting the historic legacy of FCA’s Italian brands, to celebrate the 33 Stradale’s 50th anniversary.

For more information about the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo, visit www.museoalfaromeo.com. To find out more about the current Alfa Romeo line-up, visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk.

