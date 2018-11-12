Alexandre Marian, Director, AlixPartners, confirmed for M:bility | Detroit

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Alexandre Marian, Director, AlixPartners, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

Alexandre will participate in the following panel discussion:

Are automakers prepared for the future of mobility?

The automotive ecosystem is on the cusp of massive change and traditional automakers face a battle to retain control of the customer interface. The decisions they make now and in the coming years will determine whether the anticipated change becomes an opportunity or an existential threat.

How are automakers currently positioned and what must they do to thrive in the era of connected, autonomous, shared and electric mobility?

How will automaker revenue and profit pools change over the next decade and beyond?

Can automakers meet the demanding requirements of the customer of the future?

Will automakers be able to integrate their existing ‘build-and-sell’ models with new mobility offerings?

Can automakers go it alone or will partnerships and even consolidation become a necessity?

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 350 delegates on 12-13 March 2019.

