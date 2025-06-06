Alexander Buresch appointed head of BMW Group Financial Services

Alexander Buresch will take over the leadership of the BMW Group’s financial services business as of 1 August from Gerald Holzmann

Change at the top of BMW Group Financial Services and BMW Group IT: As of August 1, Alexander Buresch will take over the leadership of the BMW Group’s financial services business. His successor as CIO and Senior Vice President BMW Group IT will be Franz Decker.

Alexander Buresch began his career with the BMW Group in April 1998 at BMW Bank GmbH in Munich and has been responsible for the Group’s global IT since November 2019. Prior to this, he was responsible for the strategy and business development of the BMW Group in China, including the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA). His predecessor, Gerald Holzmann, will retire on July 31 of this year.

The new CIO and Senior Vice President BMW Group IT will be Franz Decker, who has served since April 2022 as President & CEO of BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., overseeing the joint venture’s sites in Shenyang and Beijing as well as the LingYue IT hub in Nanjing.

Birgit Böhm-Wannenwetsch will assume responsibility for BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. from Franz Decker. Before this new role in China, she was in charge of the Americas region for BMW Group Financial Services.

BMW Group Financial Services operates in over 50 countries worldwide through subsidiaries and partnerships with local financial institutions and importers. With nearly 8,500 employees, it is one of the leading financial service providers in the automotive sector. In 2024, the Financial Services segment achieved a pre-tax profit of €2.53bn. Nearly every second new BMW and MINI vehicle is financed or leased through BMW Group Financial Services.

BMW Group IT drives the digital transformation of the BMW Group worldwide. With a clear focus on stable, secure IT systems and consistent customer orientation, it develops innovative software platforms and applications for all business areas. Through targeted industrialization of new technologies, BMW Group IT lays the foundation for future-proof business models. With six global IT and software hubs and employees from over 60 nations in 30 countries, it actively shapes the digital future of the company.

The joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. has been in existence since May 2003. BBA produces six model series for the Chinese market. In May 2024, the six millionth vehicle was produced at BBA.

