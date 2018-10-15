“Alexa, ask Volvo…” Volvo Car UK creates Amazon Alexa skill dedicated to the needs of its fleet customers

Volvo Car UK is harnessing the technology of Amazon Alexa to pilot the Volvo Fleet Manager Skill. Designed with the specific needs of its fleet customers in mind, the Skill aims to make their lives less complicated, and add value to their experience.

The trial will see the delivery of an Amazon Echo Dot device to a number of Volvo’s fleet customers. The Volvo Fleet Manager Skill can be enabled using just their voice or through the Alexa app and will allow easy and instant access to a range of fleet management services, such as request specific vehicle information, book a demonstrator, listen to the latest news from Volvo, and even request a meeting with a Volvo Regional Business Sales Manager. Using official Volvo information, the fleet management support solution delivers the power of Alexa combined with the dedicated expertise within the Volvo Business Centre for the ultimate user experience.

Steve Beattie, Head of Business Sales at Volvo Car UK, comments, “With the Volvo Fleet Manager Skill, we continue to bring our fleet customers innovative solutions which harness the latest technology to make their lives easier. This new service allows our clients to use Alexa to get the information they need on the go, in real time, right down to understanding the CO 2 , BIK and P11D implications of our models.

“Voice-activated services are becoming a staple of many homes, but now its benefits are available to Volvo’s fleet clients, bringing businesses and their fleet managers greater convenience and connectivity.”

The launch of Volvo Fleet Manager Skill is the latest in a range of technological developments designed to make the lives of its fleet customers easier. Via the Volvo On Call smartphone app, for example, drivers can pre-heat or cool the car’s cabin before they get in, and export trip data to Excel for claiming business mileage expenses. Volvo’s semi-autonomous Pilot Assist feature also takes the strain out of long motorway journeys and sitting in heavy traffic.

Fleet customers participating in the Volvo Fleet Manager Skill pilot will receive their Volvo Car UK Amazon Echo Dot pack over the coming weeks.

