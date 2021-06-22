Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos appointed Head of Alfa Romeo Design

Having learned his craft in Spain, South Korea and France, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos will be placing his international experience at the service of the Stellantis Group as of July 1st, 2021. He will report to Jean-Pierre Ploué, Chief Design Officer at Stellantis.
Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos and his bold style brought about the renaissance of Seat/Cupra. His work on the Cupra Tavascan and Formentor models, the 4th-generation Seat Leon, 5th-generation Ibiza and Arona demonstrates how his forward-thinking design can provide stimulus to and increase a brand’s appeal.
He will now focus on a refresh at Alfa Romeo, by leading the electrification and modernization process at an iconic brand that has reaped legendary victories over its 110-year history.
Jean-Pierre Ploué stated: “Alejandro’s arrival represents a great opportunity for Alfa Romeo. Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos is a car enthusiast and did a wonderful job at Cupra. The Design Team and I look forward to working with him.”
Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo Chief Executive Officer since January 2021, said he is ‘’happy to address the upcoming challenges at Alfa Romeo with a forward-thinker like Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. This close partnership is expected to bring success to the brand.”
Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos is an alumnus of the Royal College of Art, London.
SOURCE: Stellantis