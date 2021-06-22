Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos appointed Head of Alfa Romeo Design

Having learned his craft in Spain, South Korea and France, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos will be placing his international experience at the service of the Stellantis Group as of July 1st, 2021

Having learned his craft in Spain, South Korea and France, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos will be placing his international experience at the service of the Stellantis Group as of July 1st, 2021. He will report to Jean-Pierre Ploué, Chief Design Officer at Stellantis.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos and his bold style brought about the renaissance of Seat/Cupra. His work on the Cupra Tavascan and Formentor models, the 4th-generation Seat Leon, 5th-generation Ibiza and Arona demonstrates how his forward-thinking design can provide stimulus to and increase a brand’s appeal.

He will now focus on a refresh at Alfa Romeo, by leading the electrification and modernization process at an iconic brand that has reaped legendary victories over its 110-year history.

Jean-Pierre Ploué stated: “Alejandro’s arrival represents a great opportunity for Alfa Romeo. Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos is a car enthusiast and did a wonderful job at Cupra. The Design Team and I look forward to working with him.”

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo Chief Executive Officer since January 2021, said he is ‘’happy to address the upcoming challenges at Alfa Romeo with a forward-thinker like Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. This close partnership is expected to bring success to the brand.”

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos is an alumnus of the Royal College of Art, London.

SOURCE: Stellantis