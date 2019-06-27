[AL Awards stories #1] GEFCO University, the new learning tool adapted to every need across countries, departments & teams

The first entry for the Automotive Logistics Awards has been shortlisted in the category “Logistics’ Got Talent Award”.
It all began in November 2016…
GEFCO University was created as a result of the Employee Engagement Survey conducted in November 2016. GEFCO received a low and below satisfactory rating within the section “Learning & Development and Career Opportunities” by its employees. To address this result, the platform was implemented to:
- Target entire scope of learning (tactical – integrated – strategic) and beyond; the Corporate University embraces the vision of leadership, not just the skill required for the execution of the job
- Articulate Group University with Country University. Some programs will be led by the group, others will be led by countries or Zones
- Promote a culture of development and continue to explore ways of working with self-managed and self-directed learning. Ensure employee use GEFCO University extensively
- Connect Corporate University with GEFCO worldwide project
- Cover function mapping and career paths
- Support employee on-boarding
- Develop curriculum within Academies
- Continue our effort heading to increase digital learning
- Ensure we propose all possible development tools including the most innovative
- Position Manager as coach for the development of her/his team
- Continue to leverage Learning & Development network (HR and correspondents in Business)
How did we activate and implement GEFCO University?
G&U GEFCO University design involved HR and Managers.
After a Request for Proposal, GEFCO selected COSD (Cornerstone on Demand) as partner. G&U GEFCO University will be progressively rolled out until the end of 2019.
Main steps:
- June 2018: kick-off with PM Academy
- 20th September 2018: pre-opening for 2000 Early Adopters across GEFCO Worldwide
- January 2019: GEFCO University for All in Turkey, the Middle East and the UK
- By end of 2019: GEFCO University for all GEFCO employees in all countries
Successful results!
- Develop competences
- Recognition of regional learning challenges with consistent learning platform
- Worldwide tracking and audit of learning/ development activity
- Accessibility 24/7 & Available in 43 languages
- Local requirements support with the scalability of the platform
- Personalised interfaceand is user friendly
