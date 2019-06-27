[AL Awards stories #1] GEFCO University, the new learning tool adapted to every need across countries, departments & teams

The first entry for the Automotive Logistics Awards has been shortlisted in the category “Logistics’ Got Talent Award”.

It all began in November 2016…

GEFCO University was created as a result of the Employee Engagement Survey conducted in November 2016. GEFCO received a low and below satisfactory rating within the section “Learning & Development and Career Opportunities” by its employees. To address this result, the platform was implemented to:

Target entire scope of learning (tactical – integrated – strategic) and beyond; the Corporate University embraces the vision of leadership, not just the skill required for the execution of the job

Articulate Group University with Country University. Some programs will be led by the group, others will be led by countries or Zones

Promote a culture of development and continue to explore ways of working with self-managed and self-directed learning. Ensure employee use GEFCO University extensively

Connect Corporate University with GEFCO worldwide project

Cover function mapping and career paths

Support employee on-boarding

Develop curriculum within Academies

Continue our effort heading to increase digital learning

Ensure we propose all possible development tools including the most innovative

Position Manager as coach for the development of her/his team

Continue to leverage Learning & Development network (HR and correspondents in Business)

How did we activate and implement GEFCO University?

G&U GEFCO University design involved HR and Managers.

After a Request for Proposal, GEFCO selected COSD (Cornerstone on Demand) as partner. G&U GEFCO University will be progressively rolled out until the end of 2019.

Main steps:

June 2018: kick-off with PM Academy

20th September 2018: pre-opening for 2000 Early Adopters across GEFCO Worldwide

January 2019: GEFCO University for All in Turkey, the Middle East and the UK

By end of 2019: GEFCO University for all GEFCO employees in all countries

Successful results!

Develop competences

Recognition of regional learning challenges with consistent learning platform

Worldwide tracking and audit of learning/ development activity

Accessibility 24/7 & Available in 43 languages

Local requirements support with the scalability of the platform

Personalised interfaceand is user friendly

SOURCE: Gefco