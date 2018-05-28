[AL Awards stories #1] Artificial intelligence and big data: GEFCO takes the plunge!

We are delighted to present our first entry shortlisted for the Automotive Logistics Awards Europe 2018 in the “Inbound network optimisation” category: the Intercontinental Transport Plan.
Thanks to big data, our road freight engineers have identified new strategic corridors and improved the loading rate.
A European experiment that could determine the logistics of tomorrow
- optimise flows
- anticipate seasonal variations
- adjust the transport corridors
A collaborative approach
Indeed, their statistical analysis spirit combined with GEFCO’s operational approach proved to be truly fruitful. It allowed to look from a new angle at the database organisation to get a better overview of all flows.
The key to this approach, which has mobilised a project team of up to 10 GEFCO employees, was based on the ability to standardise and communicate the different databases of GEFCO Overland division to feed the algorithm in a better way.
The results: strategic data for future development at GEFCO
Our engineers have identified the growing road tradelanes in Europe, which would have been impossible by relying on partial data. For instance, Artificial Intelligence has brought to the surface the customer need to create a direct corridor between Spain and Poland, without transit through France as it was before.
Once integrated into GEFCO’s Transport Management System, this experience could also generate significant cost savings by increasing the loading rate of the groupage lines.
Thanks to the predictive capability of the machine learning and the data analysis collected, it allows to better understand the industries and to anticipate their requests. Artificial Intelligence could finally get its recognition!
525 million of groupage lines analyzed
18 months of data collection
Groupage filling rate improved
Tomorrow, discover the story #2 "A new design of wagons with adjustable upper decks!"