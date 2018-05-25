Al-Ahlia opens flagship showroom and service centre for MAN Truck & Bus in Kuwait

Al-Ahlia Heavy Vehicles Selling & Import Co, the exclusive importer of MAN Truck & Bus in Kuwait, inaugurated the newest facility for MAN trucks in the Middle East located in the heart of the commercial business district of Kuwait, covering an area of over 16,000 square meters.

The 4,000sqm workshop, 1,750sqm parts warehouse and 6,000sqm storage facility for trucks will ensure that customers get top-notch service and that a much wider range of genuine spare parts are immediately available.

Joachim Drees, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus AG, said: “The new state-of-the-art showroom is an important milestone in MAN Truck & Bus’ journey as it enables us to further deepen our presence in the Middle East. The opening of the facility, which embodies MAN’s core message of being consistently innovative with its world-class, technologically advanced products and service capabilities, is a testament of Al-Ahlia’s commitment to service quality and to continuously deliver and exceed customer expectations.”

The facility also boasts a purpose-built training centre to further improve the company’s provision of training towards enhancing the quality of services and customer experience.

With its partner Al-Ahlia MAN Truck & Bus has been represented on the Kuwaiti market for 13 years and has a market share of approx. 35% for trucks.

