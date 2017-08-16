AkzoNobel reaches agreement with Elliott

AkzoNobel today announces it has reached an agreement with affiliates of Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (collectively “Elliott”) following recent constructive dialogue, with the aim of normalizing the relationship with its shareholders.

The agreement includes alignment on the AkzoNobel strategy to fully separate Specialty Chemicals. In addition, Elliott will support the appointment of Mr. Thierry Vanlancker as a member of the Board of Management of AkzoNobel at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting on September 8, 2017.

AkzoNobel and Elliott have also agreed, subject to the terms of a standstill agreement, to seek to suspend all ongoing litigation for at least three months.

AkzoNobel today announces two new nominations to its Supervisory Board. Elliott supports their appointment.

Further, AkzoNobel intends to nominate a third Supervisory Board member, which will be done in consultation with the Company’s major shareholders, including Elliott.

Antony Burgmans, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AkzoNobel, commented:”I am pleased our recent constructive discussions with Elliott improved understanding between both parties. AkzoNobel remains focused on creating two world-class, high-performing businesses; Specialty Chemicals and Paints and Coatings. We look forward to a continued constructive relationship focused on creating value for all shareholders and other stakeholders. This agreement is fully in line with our ongoing program to strengthen and maintain a constructive dialogue with all our shareholders. We look forward to a successful EGM on September 8.”

Gordon Singer, CEO of Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, added: “Elliott is pleased to have entered into today’s standstill agreement with AkzoNobel. We believe AkzoNobel will benefit from the addition of the Supervisory Board nominees. Today’s agreement marks an important next step in positioning AkzoNobel for success and enabling the Company to deliver compelling value to all its stakeholders. As shareholders, we look forward to building upon the recent constructive dialogue with the Company.”

This agreement follows a wide-ranging set of measures previously outlined by AkzoNobel on July 25, 2017 designed to strengthen and maintain a constructive dialogue with its shareholders.

