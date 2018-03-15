AkzoNobel launches digital Report 2017: The story of a remarkable year

AkzoNobel’s integrated Report 2017 is now available online. Featuring interactive content, infographics and videos, the dedicated site includes the company’s financial results and business highlights from a memorable year.

In his CEO statement, Thierry Vanlancker says 2017 was “a time of unprecedented change”, adding that the company’s “commitment to unlocking value, accelerating growth and contributing to the success of our customers – to becoming a world class, global market leader in the paints and coatings industry – becomes stronger by the day.”

To hear more from our CEO, please click the video link below.

https://youtu.be/UvCSt_FTpVc

More concise and user-friendly, the Report 2017 provides full details about the company’s new strategy and separation into two focused, high performing businesses – Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. A new feature is a special Timeline, which maps out the year’s key events, while intuitive functionality makes it easy to access information throughout the site.

One of the many business highlights during the year was the opening of our state-of-the-art paint factory in Ashington, UK. “It’s physical proof of our strategy in action and I feel immensely proud of what our colleagues have achieved there,” continues Vanlancker.

To learn more about Ashington – the world’s most advanced and sustainable paint plant – click below.

https://youtu.be/_U0ZFbTE6HI

During the year, AkzoNobel also partnered with The Ocean Cleanup – through the company’s International brand – for the largest clean-up in history. Learn more about this exciting project by watching the video below.

https://youtu.be/CCuVNqmT7Yc

The digital Report 2017 utilizes responsive design techniques and includes an interactive chart generator, comparison feature, animated charts and diagrams, as well as search-as-you type capabilities.

To visit the Report 2017 website, please click below.