AkzoNobel EGM appoints Thierry Vanlancker as member of the Board of Management

At today’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), shareholders of Akzo Nobel N.V. (AkzoNobel) appointed new CEO Thierry Vanlancker as a member of the Board of Management.

Vanlancker was already appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the Supervisory Board on July 19. He succeeded Ton Büchner who left AkzoNobel in July this year.

Antony Burgmans, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: “Thierry is an outstanding executive who is well placed to take AkzoNobel forward. This includes the creation of two focused businesses, delivering sustainable growth and profitability.”

Before taking up the role of CEO, Thierry was head of Specialty Chemicals at AkzoNobel, having joined the company in 2016. Prior to joining AkzoNobel he was President Fluoroproducts for Chemours, the spin-off company of DuPont’s chemical businesses formed in 2015.

This is a public announcement by AkzoNobel N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

