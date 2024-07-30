AkzoNobel driving innovation with new powder coatings technology for EV batteries

Innovative powder coatings technology which provides improved electrical protection for electric vehicle (EV) battery systems – in just one spray – has been developed by AkzoNobel’s Resicoat brand

There’s growing demand in the EV market for coatings with a higher dielectric strength to help increase the safety of battery systems. The company’s Powder Coatings business has risen to this challenge by creating a solution which allows customers to reach the required film thickness with a single spray – helping to increase efficiency and productivity.

Available in China, the new technology is suitable for battery system parts such as cooling plates, side plates and battery covers (enclosures).

“We’ve developed innovative technology which addresses a clear need within the industry and helps to improve safety,” explains Jeff Jirak, Director of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business. “It’s an important breakthrough which means customers no longer have to spray twice or more to achieve the right thickness for providing high dielectric strength.”

The technology’s ability to build a consistent film with one-time application also means the entire process is more efficient in terms of increasing speed and production capacity, reducing man hours and improving asset utilization.

“Thanks to decades of knowledge and non-stop innovation, we understand how exceptional powder coatings, combined with the right application technique, can provide consistent electrical insulation throughout the life of key battery system components,” continues Jirak. “It’s further proof of our commitment to supporting our customers through partnerships and product development to create, fuel and protect the innovations of the future.”

As well as boosting the safety of EV battery systems, AkzoNobel’s newly developed one-spray technology provides resistance against thermal shock, water immersion and chemicals.

Adds Jirak: “Working with customers throughout the value chain has put us in a unique position to understand the needs of the market. Our strong global footprint means they can benefit from our ability to deliver consistency in product and service worldwide.”

SOURCE: AkzoNobel